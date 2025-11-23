Elon Musk’s Autobiography Will Definitely Be a Reliable, Trustworthy Document

Elon Musk is now teasing the idea of writing an autobiography, which will surely provide an unvarnished and truthful account of the life of one of the most brilliant minds ever to indulge a ketamine habit on planet Earth.

The potential trillionaire-in-waiting revealed the idea in response to critical comments made by Walter Isaacson, who wrote the bestselling, nearly 700-page-long biography about Musk published back in 2023.

During a talk at C-SPAN‘s American’s Book Club last week, Isaacson criticized Musk for his efforts to dismantle the federal government through DOGE. Musk “could have changed the government for good,” Isaacson lamented, but instead gutted foreign aid and fired federal workers en masse.

The remarks were seen as sacrilege by Musk’s fans, who accused Isaacson of not understanding their dear billionaire’s masterplan, and Musk weighed in on one of these barrages.

“I need to tell my story myself and highlight lessons that I learned along the way that would be useful to others,” he mused.

In a sense, a memoir would be a natural next step for Musk to take. He has a long-running obsession not just with the “truth,” but being the arbiter of it.

When he bought Twitter for billions of dollars and turned it into X, “the everything app,” one of his promises was that he’d turn it into a haven of free speech on which independently sourced “citizen journalism” could thrive, thereby rendering woke mainstream media sources obsolete.

Then he created his “maximum truth-seeking AI” Grok, which he promises will unlock the “true nature of the universe.” What that’s looked like in effect is the bot not having the filter that other mainstream alternatives like ChatGPT do, producing epic moments of bold truth-telling, like when it called itself “MechaHitler,” or by randomly ranting about a supposed “white genocide” in South Africa.

His latest effort on this front has been “Grokipedia,” his AI-generated rejoinder to the free encyclopedia Wikipedia, which Musk considers to be laden with propaganda. Grokipedia, of course, is objective, and will convince you that the Cybertruck is worth buying. Whereas the Wikipedia article’s introduction on Musk brings up his position as an extremely polarizing figure for supporting far right politics across the globe, including working with president Donald Trump, the Grokipedia intro on Musk glosses over this entirely and reads more like a punched-up CV. Perhaps this is why Musk says it’s a “massive improvement over Wikipedia” and a “necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

In short, we suspect that Musk’s personal account of his own life will follow this pattern of hagiography.

