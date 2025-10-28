Grokipedia, Elon Musk’s AI-generated answer to Wikipedia, is about as deranged as you’d expect — and you don’t have to dig very deep to see why.

We could, of course, start by examining how Grok, the chatbot responsible for writing the site built by xAI, tackles talking about its creator, something that hasn’t always been a flattering exercise for Musk in the past. But instead we turn to the official entry on the Tesla Cybertruck, the indefensibly bad excuse for a pickup truck that more than anything has come to totally symbolize Musk’s waning vision and all the bonkers political baggage he comes with.

The human-written Wikipedia entry on the Cybertruck — which, like on other Grokipedia pages, Grok heavily cribbed from — begins by describing the controversial EV as a “battery-electric full-size pickup truck manufactured by Tesla,” ending the first sentence there.

But the Grokipedia article — “fact-checked by Grok,” we’re assured by a message on the top — frontloads its take with technical details that are clearly supposed to make the truck sound as awesome as possible.

“The Tesla Cybertruck is a battery-electric full-size pickup truck manufactured by Tesla, Inc., characterized by its polygonal, low-polygon aesthetic and an exterior structural exoskeleton composed of 3-millimeter-thick ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel,” it enthuses in language that sounds more like an advertisement than an encyclopedia entry, “which provides corrosion resistance comparable to 316L marine-grade steel and is claimed to be seven times stronger and more scratch-resistant than conventional automotive exterior steels.”

Things get really good when we get to the parts where Grokipedia tackles the public reception to the Cybertruck, like in one section called “Media Narratives, Regulatory Scrutiny, and Bias Claims.” The section accuses “left-leaning outlets” like CBS News of unfairly emphasizing how the truck’s stainless steel exteriors quickly began to rust after being delivered to their owners, while not as heavily covering recalls by legacy automakers like Ford.

It also brings up claims of “systemic media bias” against Tesla — describing its critics as “linked to institutional left-wing leanings skeptical of Musk’s non-conformist approach” — by citing discussion in “owner forums.” This barrage of anti-Cybertruck hate, the entry laments, comes “even as empirical delivery data shows sustained demand post-issues.”

That last bit is one of the article’s most blatant issues — should we call them lies, or hallucinations? — because Grok contradicts itself by admitting in another part of the page that sales fell because of “demand softening.” The injection of an AI model, Grok, into the editorial process serves as a get-out-jail-free card whenever the ersatz Wikipedia gets caught peddling deviations from reality, and that’s without even getting into the fact that the AI model in this case is one explicitly designed to reflect Musk’s worldview.

Indeed, “empirical” data doesn’t show sustained demand for the Cybertruck, but a sustained plunge down the toilet: Tesla sold just 5,385 Cybertrucks in the third quarter of 2025, which is a staggering 63 percent drop from the same period last year. The automaker has had so much trouble convincing customers to pay for a car that’s been recalled eight times, including for issues like its glued-on steel panels flying off or its accelerator pedal getting stuck in the down position, that reports suggested that north of 10,000 unsold Cybertrucks were rotting in dealership lots across the country, with some dealerships running out of spots to keep them. And those latest third quarter sales figure may be misleading, since Musk has reportedly been selling Cybertrucks to his own companies. Reminder: he once promised that Tesla would sell 250,000 Cybertrucks per year.

All told, this is what Musk claims is a “massive improvement over Wikipedia,” which will “purge out the propaganda” and serve as a “necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.” Upon its launch Monday, Musk bragged that it’s “fully open source, so anyone can use it for anything at no cost,” something that’s also true for Wikipedia, but minus the “woke,” apparently. And if Musk is to be taken seriously, he wants it to be a corpus of human knowledge that will stand the test of time.

“The goal here is to create an open source, comprehensive collection of all knowledge,” Musk tweeted. “Then place copies of that etched in a stable oxide in orbit, the Moon and Mars to preserve it for the future. Foundation.”

More on Elon Musk: OpenAI Researcher Mocks Elon Musk’s AGI Claim to His Face