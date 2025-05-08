Tesla's Cybertruck, it's fair to say, isn't exactly flying off the shelves.

As Electrek reports, the automaker's inventory of unsold Cybertrucks has reached a record high of over 10,000 units — even as it reportedly slows down production of the disastrous vehicle.

The figure is an estimate based on the number of Cybertruck listings in the US, tracked by Tesla-Info.com. If accurate, it's an embarrassingly high amount of expensive vehicles out there — about a staggering $800 million worth, per the reporting — that have never even left the dealership lot.

In the entire first quarter of the year, for comparison, Tesla barely sold around 6,400 Cybertrucks, according to Cox Automotive.

Clearly, Musk's company is having trouble suckering people into buying the stainless steel behemoths, and it's not hard to understand why buyers are staying away. With complaints of it bricking after going through a car wash to breaking down after a single mile of driving, its reputation for being shoddily made is well earned.

It's also become a symbol of public outrage against Musk, as the automaker faces worldwide protests for its CEO's far-right politics and his role in the Trump administration.

The Cybertruck has also been recalled a whopping eight times since it first started shipping to customers in late 2023, One recall was because its accelerator got stuck in the down position. The latest recall, meanwhile, was to address the small issue of its glued-on body panels flying off, affecting nearly every single Cybertruck the company had sold at that point — approximately 46,000.

If you just did the mental math, then you'll know that, at this rate, Tesla is nowhere near on track to match the amount of Cybertrucks it sold in 2024 this year. Consequently, it's also an entire galaxy away from reflecting the one million Cybertruck reservations that were allegedly made ahead of its launch — or, for that matter, the 250,000 Cybertrucks sold per year that Musk promised would happen.

Right now, Tesla will be lucky if it cracks 20,000 Cybertrucks sold by the end of 2025.

To boost sales, Tesla introduced a cheaper Long Range Rear Wheel Drive version of the Cybertruck in April, with way less features and a still pretty steep price tag of $69,990. Behind the scenes, though, it's signaling that it has little faith in the vehicle's fortunes: according to Business Insider, Tesla has reduced production targets at several Cybertruck manufacturing lines over the past few months, shifting some employees who worked on the truck to work on the Model Y.

That could be a revealing omen of what's to come for the Cybertruck, and perhaps for Tesla, which is facing its worst sales in years in Europe.

