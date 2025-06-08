Fresh on the heels of Elon Musk's dubious return to Tesla, the head of the company's humanoid robot program is departing — but he swears the decision was his alone.

According to an insider who spoke to Bloomberg, Milan Kovac, the head of engineering for the Optimus robot program, informed colleagues at the end of this past work week — the same one that saw Musk and president Donald Trump explode at each other on social media — that he would be leaving effectively immediately.

Soon after, Kovac posted a lengthy and heartfelt missive on X about his alleged choice to end his nine-year tenure at Tesla, where he initially worked on artificial intelligence programs like Autopilot before transitioning to the lead Optimus engineer in 2022.

"This week, I’ve had to make the most difficult decision of my life and will be moving out of my position," the ex-Tesla-er tweeted. "I’ve been far away from home for too long, and will need to spend more time with family abroad."

He also included an unusual disclaimer.

"I want to make it clear that this is the only reason, and has absolutely nothing to do with anything else," Kovac continued. "My support for [Musk] and the team is ironclad — Tesla team forever."

The gentleman, it seems, doth protest too much — and Musk's response doesn't inspire confidence about the veracity of Kovac's claim, either.

"Milan, thank you for your outstanding contribution to Tesla over the past decade," the billionaire, who himself was newly sacked, replied. "It was an honor working with you."

"Enjoy the time with family," Musk wrote. (The "and don't let the door hit you on your way out" might have been implied.)

While there's no concrete evidence suggesting that Kovac's resignation was forced, there are plenty of context clues that make you wonder.

Beyond Musk's no-good very bad week, Kovac's leadership of Tesla's humanoid robot program has left much to be desired. Despite some seemingly impressive prototypes — one of which was actually remote-controlled, and another of which was made to look cooler via sneaky video editing tricks — Optimus doesn't appear anywhere near ready for prime time in any economically viable sense, regardless of what Musk claims on investor calls about the robotic Hail Mary.

If Kovac is telling the truth about his departure, it would make sense for him, as a seeming true Tesla believer, to resign of his own volition because he failed to deliver a bona fide humanoid robot.

Given how volatile his now-ex-boss is, however, there's a pretty good chance the decision to leave was not Kovac's alone.

More on Tesla: Tesla Seems Terrified These Messages About Its Robotaxi Rollout Will Be Released