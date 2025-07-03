Trump Has Reportedly Been Sounding Off About Elon Musk's Drug Use

The friendship is in ruins.

Tip Off

Author Michael Wolff, who has written several books about Donald Trump, claims the president is taking credit for tipping off the New York Times for its exposé about billionaire Elon Musk's allegedly rampant drug use, the Daily Beast reports.

In May, the newspaper reported that the mercurial CEO was carrying a pill box of medications everywhere with him. It went as far as to quote sources who claimed that Musk had been suffering from bladder issues due to his considerable ketamine consumption.

Now that Trump and Musk's once rosy relationship has devolved into a bitter feud, the president is seemingly looking to antagonize his former top ally.

"[Trump's] like, calling people to say, 'do you think Elon is crazy?'" Wolff told the Daily Beast.

"In one of these phone calls — many of them — he was on about, you know, how many drugs he takes," he added. "He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don’t you?"

According to Wolff, Trump said that "actually, we dropped a dime" to the NYT "on Elon's drug taking."

"He is just claiming credit for that now," per Wolff.

Bashing the Bill

Of course, Wolff's observations should be taken with a sizable grain of salt. Even if Trump himself were quoted directly, the president has a long track record of spreading misleading claims and falsehoods.

However, if there's anything to glean from Wolff's colorful commentary, it's that Trump and Musk's relationship is hitting an astonishing rock bottom. Per the author, the fallout between the two has entered "blood score" territory, indicating we're far from a truce.

The news comes after Musk excoriated Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" as a "disgusting abomination" and being "utterly insane." He has vowed to create his own "America Party" — independent of the Republican Party, which he has supported with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of donations — if the bill passes. Oh, did we mention that it just did?

Meanwhile, Trump has shot back, threatening to "look into" deporting Musk and cutting him off all subsidies.

"No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE," Trump wrote in a characteristically rambling Truth Social post earlier this week. "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

