President Donald Trump has threatened to cut billionaire Elon Musk off completely by sending his own so-called Department of Government Efficiency after him.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump pointed out that Musk had long enjoyed crucial government support and billions of dollars in government contracts, which have historically allowed the mercurial CEO's firms to stay afloat.

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote.

"No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE," he added. "Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!"

And he wasn't done yet.

"We might have to put DOGE on Elon," Trump told reporters while preparing to board the Marine One helicopter. "DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible?"

Asked whether he might deport Musk, Trump didn't rule out the possibility.

"I don’t know," he told media at the White House, adding that "we’ll have to take a look."

Musk, for his part, has stuck to his guns, reiterating his stance that electric vehicles shouldn't get any subsidies in the first place — despite his EV maker Tesla massively benefiting from tax credits in the past.

"I am literally saying CUT IT ALL," Musk replied in a tweet. "Now."

The bitter exchange shows that tensions clearly remain between the two. And that may not bode well for Tesla, which is still reeling from persistently crashing sales, enormous public backlash, and a disappointing and chaotic launch of its long-awaited robotaxi service.

Trump's comments follow a dramatic falling out between the unlikely pair of frenemies. Musk previously took aim at the president's so-called "big, beautiful" tax and spending bill, excorciating it as a "disgusting abomination" — words that greatly angered the president.

In early June, Trump threatened to "terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," mockingly adding in a Truth Social post that "I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

In light of the scorching attacks, Musk lost his temper, making questionable accusations that he eventually walked back.

But he's not done yet. Last week, he called the bill "utterly insane and destructive," vowing to create his own political party if it were to pass the Senate this week.

Whether there's any credibility to Trump's latest threats to cut Musk off remains to be seen. The president has an extensive track record of making empty threats and flip-flopping on key policy decisions — though often while throwing his closest allies under the bus.

But analysts say the president is holding the winning hand, especially considering Musk's well-documented hotheadedness and vindictive nature. Tesla is in a precarious position and could certainly benefit greatly from government support and subsidies — despite its CEO publicly advocating against them.

"Musk cannot stop himself," Stock Trader Network chief strategist and Tesla investor Dennis Dick told Reuters. "He is getting on Trump's bad side again. Tesla international sales have fallen significantly and if he loses U.S. subsidies, US sales are likely to fall as well."

"Musk needs Trump, Trump does not need Musk," he added.

More on Musk and Trump: Elon Musk Posts "No Kings" Message as Protests Rage Against Trump