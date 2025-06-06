Billionaire Elon Musk and president Donald Trump are seething on their respective social media platforms following a major escalation of long-simmering resentment between the two.

The gloves came off this week as the two enormous egos started taking public swings at each other. Trump threw particular gasoline on the fire when he threatened that Musk's "governmental subsidies and contracts" would be terminated, posing an existential risk to Musk's business empire.

In return, Musk vowed to cut off the United States' access to space by decommissioning SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft — only to change his mind hours later.

As the Wall Street Journal reported this morning, Trump is considering selling the flashy red Tesla Model S that he got as part of Musk's dumbfounding car salesman event that took place in front of the White House earlier this year.

As the spat unfolds, a clear dynamic is emerging: Musk is realizing that he's made a terrible mistake, and is groveling to get back in Trump's good graces — an eventuality that doesn't seem to interest Trump very much as he lets Musk blow in the wind.

Sources told Reuters that Trump is "not interested in talking to Elon Musk" following their escalating feud, even though Trump says the billionaire has been trying to get in touch to bury the hatchet.

"I'm not even thinking about Elon," Trump added smugly. "He's got a problem, the poor guy's got a problem."

Before coming to his senses, Musk lobbed insults at Trump that may be legitimately unforgivable to the two-time president.

On Thursday, he even accused Trump of being "in the Epstein files," referring to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. "That is the real reason they have not been made public."

"Mark this post for the future," he tweeted in a follow-up. "The truth will come out."

One interesting data point: many Republicans are elated at the breakup.

"He's a complete joke," one House Republican vented to Axios. "He had no idea what the f*ck he was doing, whatsoever."

"Nobody really wanted him here," the lawmaker added. "We couldn't wait to get rid of him."

Meanwhile, Trump's former advisor and fellow felon, Steve Bannon, is seemingly trying to exploit the shattered bromance to get the government to seize control over Musk's SpaceX and have him deported.

Investors in Musk's EV maker Tesla are not impressed, indicating that neither his close relationship with Trump nor his dramatic about-face is good for business. The epic temper tantrum wiped out a staggering $152 billion in market cap, sending the company's shares plummeting on Thursday, the company's biggest hit ever.

It's a dramatic explosion of a close and off-puttingly personal relationship. Just last week, Musk showed up to his farewell party at the White House with a black eye.

"He’s one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced," Trump said at the time. "He stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation, and we appreciate it."

Less than a week later, Trump's tone took a stunning turn.

"Elon and I had a great relationship," Trump told reporters from the Oval Office. "I don’t know if we will anymore."

"Whatever," an incensed Musk tweeted in response.

