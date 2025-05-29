Elon Musk's father Errol is once again sounding off about his billionaire son — and as usual, he has nothing nice to say.

In an interview with England's Sky News, the elder Musk heaped on the criticism when asked to describe his famous spawn's political prowess.

"He's not a very good conversationalist," the patriarch said. "He's not a very good politician at all."

"He's not a very good conversationalist. He's not a very good politician at all" Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk describes his son to @skygillian, as well as the "swimming pool" of politics Latest ➡️ https://t.co/lcEY84fHs8 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/vIM5Pbs8iV — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 28, 2025

The former emerald miner went on to say that Musk doesn't have the "gift of gab" and suggested that he tried to warn his son against going into politics, which he bizarrely characterized as a bottomless "human swimming pool" in which nobody, including Winston Churchill or Donald Trump, can stay afloat.

Notably, the Sky interview aired just before the younger Musk announced that his time as a "special government employee" in the United States was up. Soon after, the father — with whom Musk has been estranged since learning that he'd impregnated his step-sister — told GB News that his son and Trump still have a "good relationship."

During his Sky interview, the older Musk also argued with broadcaster Gillian Joseph, a Black woman, about whether or not a so-called "white genocide" is taking place in South Africa, his and Elon's home country.

When Joseph pointed out that a recent videos Trump shared purporting to show attacks against white farmers in SA was actually filmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo and taken out of context, Musk — who's shared fond memories of how "well-run" the country was during apartheid — kept insisting that was "not true."

"Where's the evidence?" Joseph asked, as the elder Musk kept repeating "no, no, no" and spoke over her. Coincidentally, his billionaire son gave an extremely similar performance when speaking at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum earlier in the month when reporter Joumanna Bercetche had the audacity to not laugh at one of his dumb jokes.

For all their animosity, it seems Elon and Errol have a lot in common when it comes to being weird with women. Maybe the apple doesn't fall far from the emerald mine.

