Being too busy is a "big concern."

Errol of His Ways

Elon Musk's estranged father, Errol Musk, is concerned that his son is stretching himself too thin.

"Elon has no eyes on anything more than trying to make sure that whatever he does now... he's able to give a proper job without affecting his own work," he said in a recent interview with the Saudi state-owned news channel Al Arabiya.

"I think that would be a big concern to him," he continued. "Many of the meetings... he has to make with his existing companies, of which he's a chairman and CEO, is very difficult if he has to say, 'Well, I can't do that, I have to go to the government.'"

It's a fair observation: between promoting Tesla's dodgy self-driving system, launching exploding rockets, and his public custody battle, Musk certainly has a lot going on right now. That's probably why he procrastinates constantly on X-formerly-Twitter, the social site he bought in 2022.

But it's strange that Errol Musk decided to comment on it. He hasn't had a meaningful relationship with his son in years.

Family Values

The junior Musk told Rolling Stone in 2017 that his father was "a terrible human being." In 2019, he reportedly went "berserk" after his father impregnated his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, who he raised from childhood. That's a difficult thing to forgive, and it doesn't seem like Elon has patched up his relationship with Errol since then.

But Musk often seems more like his father than he thinks. Just as Errol enjoys calling up the media to give his unsolicited opinion on his son's activities, Elon publicly antagonizes and purposefully misgenders his estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who he pathetically claims was killed by the "woke mind virus."

"I understand your new angle is this 'Western values/Christian family man' thing," Wilson wrote about Musk on Threads this summer, "but it's such a weird choice. You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won't stop fucking lying about your own children."

Like father, like son.

