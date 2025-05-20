Elon Musk has developed a new approach to getting his obscene $56 billion Tesla pay package: insulting the judge who invalidated it.

During a wide-ranging tele-appearance at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum this week, the multi-hyphenate billionaire lambasted Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the Delaware judge who has twice invalidated the massive bonus.

Responding to claims from the Wall Street Journal alleging that Tesla's board of directors has begun formally looking for a new CEO — which were promptly denied by Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm — Bloomberg anchor Joumanna Bercetche asked Musk if he felt confident seeing himself running Tesla in a few years.

The multi-hyphenate billionaire insisted that he will, short of his untimely death, continue to helm Tesla and be paid accordingly.

"The compensation should match that something incredible was done," he said. "I'm confident that whatever some activist posing as a judge in Delaware happens to do will not affect the future compensation."

Musk went on to interrupt Bercetche when she attempted to clarify which judge he was talking about.

"Not a judge, not a judge," he said while literally wagging his finger at the screen. "The activist cosplaying a judge in a Halloween costume."

Though he didn’t expound on his definition of "activist," it’s easy to guess based on past precedent what Musk meant: anyone who is critical of him, or who doesn’t do what he wants.

That was not Musk’s final mention of "activism," either.

While the crowd laughed uproariously at the stupid joke, Bercetche noted that that was Musk's own "characterization" of the scenario.

Though he attempted again to interrupt her, the reporter launched ahead into her next question, asking Musk if he felt "relaxed" about his position and whether his pay package had any bearing on his commitment to leading Tesla.

"Sufficient voting control such that I cannot be ousted by activist investors is what matters to me," the CEO countered, "and I've said this publicly many times."

"Let's not have this whole thing be a discussion of my alleged pay," he continued. "It's not a money thing, it's a reasonable control thing over the future of the company, especially if we're building millions — potentially billions — of humanoid robots."

Musk again raised the specter of "activism" when suggesting that his proposed compensation, which is currently being reviewed by an internal two-person committee that includes the board chair, will offer him security.

"I can't be sitting there and waiting to get tossed out for political reasons by activists," he declared, eyes shifting about all the while. "That would be unacceptable."

Yeah, he's clearly very "relaxed" about this whole thing.

