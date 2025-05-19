He sees the writing on the wall.

Getting Out

A wealth manager and longtime Tesla bull has lost confidence in multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk — and now, he's forewarning of Tesla's downfall yet again.

As Business Insider reports, based on financial disclosures, investor Ross Gerber of the Gerber-Kawasaki wealth management firm unloaded more than 26,000 of his company's Tesla shares in the first quarter of 2025, roughly ten percent of the firm's stake.

One of the company's earliest investors, Gerber has had a very public change of heart as Musk's politics became more and more toxic to the company's brand.

Earlier this year, Gerber predicted that Tesla stock was going to lose as much as 50 percent of its value — a figure that was right on the money in the wake of Musk's infamous Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Though Tesla's stock value has since rebounded, the investor told BI that he doesn't see that rise lasting.

"We certainly haven't changed our view where we would start [buying Tesla stock] again," Gerber said.

Full Self-Delusion

The investor suggested that unless Tesla can massively turn things around with the slated June launch of its Robotaxi service in Austin — which seems quite unlikely given that its misleadingly-named "Full Self-Driving" feature "doesn't work," per Gerber — there's not a lot of hope for the company moving forward.

"This could be an extremely difficult time for them," he told BI, "if they don't pull off or at least convince people that they have a real robotaxi business on the way."

Unless Musk resigns (or is removed) as CEO and is replaced with someone who can "sell cars," Gerber predicts that Tesla's future will remain murky.

"I think the next six months will really be make or break for them," he said, "and we'll see how they do."

