Comedian Bill Burr might not seem like an obvious foe to the world's richest man — he's been a regular guest on Joe Rogan, after all — but he's been a steady thorn in the side of America's unelected co-president.

In a recent interview with NPR, Burr went off on "that idiot Elon Musk," a regular source of ire for the archetypical Masshole.

Love Bill Burr going in on Elon again and this time with some 🔥 for Dems not doing anything….no lies detected pic.twitter.com/ymYowbWT5F https://t.co/Iuzui8lDcw — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 12, 2025

In a fiery diatribe, the new star of the Broadway revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" took spineless liberal politicians to task for refusing to take any action against the South African-born billionaire who is "evidently a Nazi," as illustrated by his "two-time Sieg Heil."

"They just go, 'Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!'" he bemoaned. "I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn’t he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?"

It's a salient point, and one that feels fresh coming from a comedian whose work veers toward the politically incorrect. But he's emerged as an outspoken Musk critic — and from a corner of the entertainment world that's often friendly to Musk's interests.

Just a few weeks before his latest takedown, the comedian said on his podcast that after criticizing the billionaire's onstage Sieg Heil during Donald Trump's inauguration, he got an email from X, the site formerly known as Twitter that Musk now owns, saying his account had been flagged for inappropriate content.

Those criticisms, whatever they were, don't appear to be online anymore. Though it's unclear what exactly happened, Burr seemed to suggest the site's owner may have had something to do with it.

"What a fucking baby," he said during the February 17 episode of his show. "Just like [Adolf] Hitler. A f*cking baby."

While his ardor for trashing Musk has reached new heights during Trump's second administration, Burr is an old hand at hating the inspiration for "Iron Man."

Indeed, it appears his "laminated face" crack dates back to at least January 2023, when the comedian blasted Musk for being a "nerd who's trying to be cool now" — though to be fair, Burr was far softer on the billionaire in that clip than he has been in years since, likely because the latter has become significantly more loathsome over the ensuing two years.

Amid all that Musk-bashing, it doesn't appear that the world's richest man in question has ever responded directly to Burr's provocations, which is ironic given his prior pissing contests with other rivals. If we had to take a guess, it's because he's aware that if he were to ever go toe-to-toe with Boston's finest, he'd absolutely lose.

