"They're gangsters, dude."

Mob Life

Comedian Bill Burr was brash in his condemnation of slain UnitedHealthcare (UHC) CEO Brian Thompson, who he likened to a "gangster."

The funnyman made the quip about the Thompson when speaking to podcast cohost and fellow comedian Paul Virzi on their show "Anything Better?" after news of the murder broke.

"You know what's funny, I was sitting there reading an article, and a guy was like, 'Oh my God, he's such a great guy. He had a wife and kids, and he's such a great guy,'" Burr said of the 50-year-old insurance CEO. "And then you find out, he and the other guys he's working for are getting sued... for dumping a stock, and not letting the other people know."

In the clip, Burr seemed to reference reports from earlier this year revealing that the Department of Justice was investigating UHC and Thompson for alleged antitrust activity. In a subsequent lawsuit, Thompson and other executives at the massive insurer were accused of selling off company stock in droves after they learned about the investigation — without informing shareholders of the probe.

In the wake of his murder, that DOJ probe has come back to light as speculators and law enforcement rush to figure out the motives of his mysterious assassin. Police have arrested a person of interest for Thompson's murder after a days-long, multi-state manhunt.

"There's your motive!" Burr joked, echoing conspiracy theories that have circulated online in the aftermath of the CEO's murder.

Suit Says

Thompson and other executives at UHC were, according to Crain's reporting after the investigation was initially revealed, accused of selling off stock ahead of the probe being made public.

As Burr rightfully pointed out, businessmen like Thompson who are accused of insider trading are "all on the legal side of stealing."

"They're gangsters, dude," he enthused. "And then one of them gets whacked or something and [the media are] like 'Oh my god, he was such a good guy.'"

"It's a dirty game," Burr said. "Healthcare, a dirty game."

The comedian's comments on his podcast echo the discourse surrounding the CEO's murder, which has been met with celebration by many amid growing anger about healthcare costs.

To his credit, Burr isn't dancing on Thompson's grave — but right about the sentiments of the American public: you might not celebrate when a bad person dies, but there's no pressing need to mourn.

