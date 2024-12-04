Image by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images Developments

UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside of a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan earlier this morning, in what the New York Police Department is calling a "brazen, targeted attack."

"I want to be clear at this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters, as quoted by CNBC.

Let's be clear: any act of violence or loss of life is a tragedy. But the internet's indifference to Thompson's passing — and gallows humor about the notorious deficiencies of the private insurance industry — are simultaneously ghoulish and illustrative of America's profoundly dysfunctional medical system.

"All human life is sacred, so it's not proper to laugh when serious harm befalls someone," one Bluesky user wrote. "The moral thing to do is instead charge them hundreds of thousands of dollars."

"Our apologies, but bullet wounds are only covered under our platinum+ package," another user added.

The reactions highlight widespread disillusionment and anger over a woefully inadequate health insurance system in the United States that has preyed on the unemployed and uninsured for decades, leading to a endless death, bankruptcy and suffering.

Skyrocketing medical costs have forced a huge chunk of the population to delay getting medical help. People have astonishingly little trust in the US healthcare system, going as far as to voluntarily upload their medical scans to Elon Musk's potty-mouthed Grok AI for what are likely untrustworthy answers.

UnitedHealth's role shouldn't be underestimated. The group is one of the largest health insurance companies in the world in terms of revenue, and the eighth largest corporation by market capitalization.

In short, seeing the CEO of a notorious health insurance company — which is currently facing a class action lawsuit for using an algorithm to deny rehabilitation care to seriously ill patients — meet a violent end doesn't seem to have caused an outpouring of mourning.

"Thank you for choosing UnitedHealthcare for your healthcare needs," one Reddit user wrote in a facetious post, imitating the style of a letter from a health insurer denying coverage. "After a careful review of the claim submitted for emergency services on December 4, 2024, we regret to inform you that your request for coverage has been denied."

"If you would like to appeal the fatal gunshot, please call 1-800-555-1234 with case # 123456789P to initiate a peer-to-peer within 48 hours of the fatal gunshot," another Reddit user wrote.

Besides its reputation for denying health coverage, UnitedHealth has been embroiled in a number of controversies lately. In March, the insurer was hit with at least six separate class action lawsuits, accusing it of failing to protect millions from a massive personal data breach in February. The hack, kickstarted by a week-long ransomware outage, left countless healthcare providers in the cold, forcing hospitals to absorb massive upfront costs.

In June, UnitedHealth shareholders filed a separate class action lawsuit against the company, alleging that they had bought stock at artificially inflated prices between March 2022 and February 2024.

The company also faces an antitrust class action lawsuit relating to its failure to establish boundaries between its own two complementary businesses, Optum and UnitedHealthcare.

In fact, Thompson was rushed to a hospital in New York City's Mount Sinai network — a medical system that UnitedHealth removed from its network last year, to the chagrin of patients who relied on its care.

Needless to say, there could be any number of reasons why the killer could have targeted Thompson. While the exact motive remains unknown, it's certainly possible the killer was looking for revenge.

"Yes, there had been some threats basically I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details," Thompson's wife told NBC News. "I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

UnitedHealth is set to bring in $280 billion in revenue this year. Shares are up around half a percent as of the time of writing.

According to the US government, just over 27 million Americans currently lack health insurance.

