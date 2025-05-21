Image by Getty / Futurism Developments

UnitedHealth, the largest healthcare insurer in the United States, reportedly went to extreme lengths to deny care to seniors and cut costs to pad out its profit margins.

As The Guardian reports, nurse practitioners say that UnitedHealth pressed them to change patients' status to "do not resuscitate" — even after those same patients had "clearly expressed a desire that all available treatments be used to keep them alive."

"They’re pretending to make it look like it’s in the best interest of the member," one practitioner told the British newspaper. "But it’s really not."

UnitedHealth also allegedly tried to prevent patients from transferring hospitals, risking their health further.

While the company has denied the allegations, the reporting paints an alarming picture of the state of healthcare in the United States, where insurance is treated much the same way as a tech company trying to maximize profits while cutting costs.

UnitedHealth already has a lengthy track record of finding creative ways to deny people healthcare coverage, including deploying an AI that automatically denied and overrode claims for elderly patients.

The company has attracted particular controversy after its CEO was murdered in December, in an apparent act of lethal anger at the injustices of a notoriously greedy and deficient system.

The company has had a miserable year since then. Its shares have dropped almost 40 percent year to date, following a flood of damning reports.

Following The Guardian's reporting today, UnitedHealth's stock price slid by more than six percent.

The company has also been the subject of criminal and civil investigations into its practices, including medicare fraud, as Reuters reports.

Last week, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty abruptly resigned, citing "personal reasons" and drawing even more scrutiny over the company's operations.

Whether the departure had anything to do with a continuous flood of bad press remains unclear. According to a whistleblower lawsuit cited by the Guardian, staffers at nursing homes were directly incentivized to leak sensitive resident records so that UnitedHealth sales teams could solicit their plans to them and their families.

A patient who showed key symptoms of having suffered a stroke, for instance, was denied care by a remote and underqualified UnitedHealth employee, who suggested she was suffering from a less serious condition, according to UnitedHealth logs and records obtained by the newspaper. The delays caused by healthcare practitioners waiting to hear back from the insurer led to the patient's health deteriorating further.

Per The Guardian, there have been countless other instances like it.

In short, UnitedHealth seems far interested in cutting costs than ensuring people in senior homes stay healthy.

"How many of those people were further harmed because they never received the care that they needed?" former UnitedHealth nurse practitioner turned whistleblower Maxwell Ollivant told The Guardian. "When you just look at the percentage reductions in hospitalizations, it doesn’t say anything about patient outcomes."

More on UnitedHealth: UnitedHealthcare Threatens Legal Action Against Doctor Who Says They Interrupted Her in the Middle of Surgery