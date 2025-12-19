Robots Tear Up Stage as Backup Dancers

Chinese robotics company Unitree’s G1 humanoid robot has taken over the internet by storm, from videos of it shooting hoops like an absolute boss to the more dubious viral fame that comes from being assaulted on camera by a livestreamer.

Its technical chops are beyond repute: the highly agile bipedal androids can perform gnarly kung fu moves and even take a direct dropkick without tumbling.

Now, the G1 robot has made its major stage debut by appearing alongside Chinese singer Wang Leehom during a Friday night concert in Chengdu, China.

Video footage shows an army of the robots dressed up in flashy outfits consisting of baggy pants and sparkling overshirts, pulling off some awfully convincing dance moves as theirmovements almost perfectly blend in with the human dancers accompanying Wang on stage.

At one point, several of the robots can even be seen performing a front flip in near-perfect unison.

It’s an impressive feat of coordination and programming, demonstrating once again how far humanoid robots, especially ones being developed in China, have come in a matter of years.

王力宏開唱合體「機器舞者」 出道滿30周年同框伯樂｜TVBS新聞

The concert was part of the Wang’s “Best Place Tour” and took place at the Chengdu Dong’an Lake Sports Park Multifunctional Gymnasium, which seats 18,000 spectators.

“The performance marked a rare example of a Robotic Dancer in concert, blending advanced technology with powerful live music,” the singer’s website boasts. “As the opening beats of ‘Open Fire’ filled the venue, robotic dancers appeared and moved in perfect synchronization with Wang Leehom’s choreography.”

“Many fans praised the performance as one of the most creative highlights of the Best Place Tour, showing how music and technology can merge seamlessly,” the website brags.

Indeed, the performance appears to have impressed many.

“Ok… robots in China are next level,” one observer tweeted. “They can do everything, even dancing like professionals!”

Besides being part of a high-budget stage performance, Unitree is looking to get all of its G1 robots dancing in people’s homes.

The company recently showed off a feature dubbed “Keep the Music Going, Keep the Dance Flowing,” which was “just developed in the past few days and hasn’t been rolled out to customers yet.”

The video shows the robot bobbing to a catchy disco beat — only to be pummeled with a soccer ball and smacked by a broomstick-wielding employee.

Others weren’t as amused by the demonstration.

“First we dance,” one user commented ominously, pasting a picture of the Terminator from James Cameron’s famed franchise. “Then you die.”

