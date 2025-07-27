Braving the dance floor in broad daylight — or even just when the overhead lights are on — frequently does not end well. Your clumsy moves, weird facial expressions, or catastrophic blunders will likely be captured by someone with their phone out, who will then quickly deliver the footage to potentially millions of eyeballs online.

On that note, we now report that a robot has eaten dirt after trying to show off some of some dashing choreography — and seemingly had its soul sucked out of its corporeal form in sheer embarrassment. If androids dream of one day becoming Gene Kelly, this one just had those ambitions shattered.

The dance floor tragedy was captured in a video that recently went viral on social media, though its original source is unclear. Thankfully, it's a robot, so we don't have to feel bad for laughing at it — because, reader, you will laugh.

Note our doomed reveler's oversized clothes and its wide-brimmed hat. The hat was seemingly the robot's mojo; when it falls off, the robot suddenly stops dancing, takes a few hesitating steps like a dazed cartoon character that got walloped over the dome, and boom: ass meets floor.

It can happen to anyone. But then the mechanical humanoid then goes completely haywire and starts flailing like a roach flopped on its belly that's also being electrocuted, freaking everyone out in the process.

The onlookers gasp. One kid recoils in terror. And of course, laughter eventually emerges. This was one robot that couldn't take failure.

"It's feeling real human pain. Unimaginable pain," wrote one commentator.

"He'll have the rest of his life to grapple with this," replied another. "It's hell."

The robot appears to be a G1 model built by the Chinese robotics company Unitree. They've become popular little companions, at least as far as $16,000 consumer robots go, and are the subject of a growing wave of humorous stunts filmed for social media.

They charm with their diminutive, four-foot stature, and impressively human-like gait, and can be pre-programmed to perform whatever wacky stuff you imagine.

Earlier this year, Unitree started playing up the G1's dancing prowess after releasing an update that improved their ability to keep moving — and keep their balance — even when interrupted. This was demonstrated in a video shared by the company in which a human rudely keeps whacking a G1 with a broomstick. Unitree also showed that the bot was capable of whipping out kung fu moves.

They may be capably agile, a few momentary interruptions of balance notwithstanding; everyone fails. But clearly, the bots have a long way to go in the composure department: another video that recently went viral showed a Unitree G1 suddenly start thrashing so violently that it causes the crane that it's suspended from to crash to the floor.

