Chinese robotics company Unitree has shown off its G1 humanoid robot pulling some gnarly kung fu moves.

In a video released this week, the child-sized robot can be seen punching the air and even deliver a swooping roundhouse kick.

"We have continued to upgrade the Unitree G1's algorithm, enabling it to learn and perform virtually any movement," the company wrote in the video's caption. "What other moves would you like to see. Do share with us in the comments."

"Please keep a safe distance from the robot," the company advised.

The stunt highlights how far consumer-facing humanoid robotics have come. Unlike its growing number of Western counterparts, including Tesla's Optimus and Figure's 01, Unitree's G1 is already being sold to consumers. Pricing starts at just $16,000, according to the company's website.

The robot features anywhere from 23 to 43 joint motors, depending on the configuration, allowing it to walk, hop — and evidently dabble in martial arts as well.

A previous video shared by the company shows G1 busting out some dance moves, while — we are not kidding — a human engineer tries to knock it off its feet with what appears to be a padded broom stick. A separate video released last month shows it running down a street and briskly walking over an uneven, rocky surface.

YouTuber Sohail Khan recently took the robot for a spin after unpacking it from a large check-in luggage-sized hardcase. He even nudges it to demonstrate the robot's ability to right itself, and shows it lying flat on its back before instructing it to clamber back onto its feet.

Apart from bipedal robots, Unitree has also shown off two quadrupedal robot dogs called B2 and Go2. The latter can be bought for less than $2,000, a massive discount over Boston Dynamics' Spot Mini, which can cost as much as $75,000.

But when or if these robots will ever be able to defeat a human martial artist or boxer remains to be seen. Considering how easy it is to tip over a Unitree G1 — Khan had more than one hair-raising incident while testing the robot's self-balancing limits — us humans will likely have plenty of time until we'd have to worry about getting knocked out in hand-to-robot-hand combat.

