Disastrous Video Shows Robot Trying to Cook, Destroying Interior of House

The future of home automation is here, and it’s covered in stir-fry.

A clip showing a robot home-aid recently went mega-viral, nabbing some 1.3 million views on X-formerly-Twitter. The video shows a man stir frying his lunch, clumsily handing the pan off to a robot maid.

“If you can cook the meal I’m gonna go in here and play Fortnite, okay?” he instructs the bot as he leaves the room.

The bot — sporting a frilly French maid outfit, for some reason — almost immediately pulls the hot pan off the stove before losing its grip, flinging food all over the kitchen. To the bot’s credit, it does try to catch the pan as it’s falling, but this only makes the mess worse.

It then starts slipping around in the food bits covering the ground, running in place before collapsing into a pretzel.

THIS CLANKER IS USELESS pic.twitter.com/5QjNYpcqzO — bishara (@bishara) October 30, 2025

The robot is a Unitree G1, which costs as much as $80,000 to import to the US, depending on features and shipping fees. Other clips uploaded to X show it absolutely destroying its owner’s house, running straight through glass doors, shattering floor mirrors, and knocking over furniture.

Each clip traces back to YouTuber Cody Detwiler, who goes by the name “WhistlinDiesel.” The original video, titled “What Happens if you Abuse a Robot?” mostly shows Detwiler and his friends beat the tar out of their G1, interspersing second-long clips of carnage where the robot waves machetes and a gun. (There’s even some classic homeless exploitation for good measure.)

It’s exactly the kind of content you’d expect to see — and given the limitations of humanoid robotics, probably the best application this kind of gadget could hope for.

