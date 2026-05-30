Woman Accuses Biohacker Bryan Johnson of Hypocrisy to His Face

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As ultra-wealthy CEOs go, there’s always been something different about Bryan Johnson. Unlike the Elon Musks or Peter Thiels of the world, his pie-in-the-sky antics pose a much greater threat to himself than to the rest of society. As a man obsessed with hacking his body in order to live forever, Johnson often gets filed away as a self-absorbed aristocrat rather than a crooked plutocrat (well, except for the abandoning-his-fiancée-when-she-got-breast-cancer thing.)

Yet with a net worth in the nine-digit range, Johnson — who was an early investor in Futurism, though his involvement ended years ago —didn’t exactly get ahead by sharing, a fact one woman was keen to call him out on during a meeting on Surrounded, a debate show hosted by Jubilee Media.

During the face-off between Johnson and an unnamed skeptic, the biohacker argued that “ending death” should be humanity’s main priority.

“I think that a lot of people would change their opinion and want to exist [forever] if the conditions of society were not so brutal,” Johnson said, referring to the fact that most people don’t take his ideas on longevity seriously. “It’s not fair.”

The skeptic immediately hits back with a burning question: “what have you done to change those brutal conditions in society?”

“You’re a person who has literally hundreds of millions of dollars and you spend $2 million every year trying to look younger,” she continued. “And honestly, you look your age.”

The contrarian’s slam is as gutsy as it is compelling: with an estimated net worth around $400 million, Johnson’s vast fortune could easily be spent allaying the worst excesses of poverty, a leading cause of death in the United States and around the world.

What does he spend his riches on instead? A squad of private medical staff to measure his “biomarkers,” a constant battery of blood tests, ultrasound, and MRIs, and bizarre longevity experiments like his hyperbaric office pod. That in mind, the skeptic has a point: what’s the use of living forever if you only live for yourself?

More on biohackers: They Held a New Olympics Where Athletes Can Take as Many Drugs and Steroids as They Want, and the Funniest Possible Thing Happened