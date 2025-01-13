Image by Patricia de Melo Moreira / AFP via Getty / Futurism

In his quest to cheat death, 47-year-old tech founder Bryan Johnson says he's become ravenous for something besides everlasting life.

Johnson admitted during the course of filming "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants To Live Forever," a new Netflix documentary about his biohacking travails, that the strict diet he follows leaves him seriously craving more.

The Kernel and Braintree founder — who was also an early investor in Futurism, but has had no involvement with the site for years — follows an extreme diet that consists mostly of veggie bowls and fruity, nutty puddings. Back in 2023, when Johnson's bizarre anti-aging "blueprint protocol" started to hit the mainstream, social media users were startled to discover that he eats all his meals between 6 and 11 AM.

During an interaction with a curious visitor to his home in "Don't Die," Johnson was asked if he was "ever hungry."

"I’m pretty hungry," the millionaire confessed. "The saddest part of my day is the last bite."

Though there's some evidence that short-term "fasting-mimicking diets" can reduce some signs of aging, but recent research has found links between the practice and an increased risk of fatal cardiovascular disease — and Johnson's restrictive eating habits sometimes sound more like a very expensive eating disorder than anything else.

Nevertheless, Johnson insists in "Don't Die" that his diet — which accompanies the many other bizarre methods he uses to try to reduce his biological age back to 18, including siphoning his own son's blood into his body and injecting Botox into his penis [i simply...] — makes him feel amazing.

"I have found more relief in demoting my mind and elevating my body than I have in my entire life," he explained. "It feels so liberating to me because my entire life, I was desperate to be free from myself." As the New York Post reports, Johnson also divulged after filming that one of the 54 pills he takes every morning as he tries to turn back the hands of time may actually have been accelerating his aging. After boasting about the potential "longevity benefits" of rapamycin — a cancer drug that was shown to have some anti-aging effects in mice trials that Johnson took for years despite it not being FDA-approved for such usage — during the filming of "Don't Die," the tech guru admitted after the documentary wrapped that he now believes it was doing the opposite. "Despite the immense potential from pre-clinical trials," he wrote in a post on X-formerly-Twitter in September, "my team and I came to the conclusion that the benefits of lifelong dosing of rapamycin do not justify the hefty side-effects." Among those adverse effects were, as Johnson expounded, "intermittent skin/soft tissue infections, lipid abnormalities, glucose elevations, and increased resting heart rate." Translation: something in his massive pharmaceutical cocktail was inducing physical effects that seem a lot like those that happen as humans age. "With no other underlying causes identified," he continued in the lengthy post, "we suspected Rapamycin, and since dosage adjustments had no effect, we decided to discontinue it entirely." Between being hungry all the time and taking medications off-label that made him age faster, Johnson seems to believe that spending tons of money to reverse the natural processes of life is worthwhile. Far be it from us to criticize the way he chooses to spend his money and time, but that does seem like a great way to waste both wealth and middle age.