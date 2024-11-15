Image by Bryan Johnson / Futurism Treatments

In his extensive efforts to turn back the clock on his aging, 46-year-old youth-obsessed tech mogul Bryan Johnson injected his face with "fat-derived extracellular matrix" — and the results are even more grisly than one might expect.

Selfies Johnson uploaded this week to Instagram show his face progressively getting puffier and puffier, resulting in a bizarre and swollen visage straight out of the 2024 horror sci-fi flick "The Substance."

The tech mogul, who has previously used his son as a "blood boy" and spent roughly $2 million per year on dubious anti-aging treatments, claimed he was aiming to restore some fullness after losing "a lot of fat" due to "caloric restriction."

"My biomarkers were improving, but I looked gaunt," wrote Johnson, who was previously an investor in Futurism but is no longer involved. "People thought I was on the brink of death."

But after starting what he called "Project Baby Face," which involved injecting donor fat, his "face began to blow up."

"And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn’t even see," he added. "It was a severe allergic reaction."

In another recent bid to turn back the clock on his body, Johnson underwent a procedure called "total plasma exchange" in an alleged attempt to remove "unnatural pollutants" from his blood.

It remains to be seen whether the procedure — which according to The Independent doctors have likened to a "human oil change" — has had any positive effects on his body.

Meanwhile, he admitted last year that swapping blood with his teenage son had essentially "no benefits."

Johnson also claimed that while he should be "genetically bald" by now, he has a full head of hair thanks to a topical hair loss drug called minoxidil.

Johnson has also taken to slinging a questionable line of supplements called "Blueprint," which ranges from a "daily longevity energizer" to a "blueberry nut mix" that costs a whopping $59.

There's also a chance we'll hear Johnson's name mentioned more frequently in the upcoming months. Last week, he posted a picture of himself standing next to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a fellow (and truly unhinged) health nut who's widely expected to take over the role of overseeing the Food and Drug Administration under Donald Trump's White House.

"MAHA," he wrote in the caption of the photo, likely referring to Kennedy JR.'s purported quest to "make America healthy again."

More on Bryan Johnson: Guy Who Used Son as a "Blood Boy" Says Elon Musk Will "Fire You and Leave You to Die"