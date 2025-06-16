Image by Getty / Futurism Developments

An auto parts billionaire died last week after reportedly swallowing a bee and being stung by it internally.

As The Telegraph reports, Indian industrialist Sunjay Kapur was playing polo during the Queen's Cup tournament in Windsor, England when, according to eyewitnesses on the scene, he man shouted "I swallowed something" before keeling over.

Though his official cause of death hasn't been released, reporting from The Telegraph and The Mirror suggests that the 53-year-old billionaire died of a heart attack induced by anaphylactic shock from the sting. Sona Comstar, the auto parts manufacturing company that Kapur ran, confirmed his death in a statement on social media.

While it's unclear whether Kapur had a diagnosed bee sting allergy, he isn't the first athlete to die after swallowing one of the diminutive hive insects. Just six months ago, a man in the San Francisco Bay area died after he swallowed a bee when he was riding his bike, and a similar fate befall a pro cyclist in Brazil in 2023.

As Forbes notes, Kapur inherited his role as chair of Sona Comstar after his father Surinder, the company's founder, died in 2015. With a dozen facilities around the world spread across locations as far-flung as Serbia and Mexico, roughly 36 percent of Sona's $412 billion dollar business comes from electric vehicle components.

A longtime friend of Prince William, Kapur was perhaps best known for formerly being married to — and allegedly abusing — Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

Married for 16 years between 2003 and 2016, Kapoor alleged, per Indian news sources, that the billionaire tried to "auction" her off to friends when they were on their honeymoon and assaulted her when she refused. She also claimed in court documents filed during their acrimonious divorce that he once instructed his mother to hit her when she couldn't fit into an item of clothing when pregnant.

Along with his actress ex, Kapur was survived by the two children he shared with Kapoor and a third from his marriage to socialite Priya Sachdev, who like him is an automotive nepo baby.

More on billionaires: A Billionaire Is Buying Entire Businesses and Converting Them to Run With AI