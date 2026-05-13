MAGA in Shambles as Trump’s “Made in America” Phone Crumbles Into Dust

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All that glitters is not gold — or even a flashy phone of the same color.

Trump Mobile, a company backed by president Donald Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric, unveiled a $499 gold-colored smartphone last June, with an original release date slated for August 2025. Use the handset, and you could supposedly tap into Trump Mobile’s 5G cellular service. Presumably loads of MAGA faithful paid $100 deposits to pre-order the devices but to date, not a single one has shipped.

The delivery date first slipped from August 2025 to November 2025, then to Mid-March this year. With that last deadline now passed as well, there’s currently no official release date at all. In fact, the Trump Mobile website struck any mention of when the supposed gilt-edged phone — emblazoned with an American flag and the Trump name — would finally release, leaving the president’s loyal and most furious soldiers in the dark.

“Hey, Trump supporter here,” a man wearing Oakleys yelled while behind the wheel of his pickup truck in a viral TikTok that’s since been deleted but reshared across the internet. “This one goes out to Don Jr. and Eric. Where the f*ck’s my phones!?”

“I ordered three, no four gold Trump phones in the summer!” he fumed.

With the Trump phone’s future looking more uncertain than ever, multiple outlets took notice that the Trump Mobile website’s fine print now states that the T1 Phone may never actually materialize. Pre-ordering one, it says, “does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.”

Even if the T1 Phone does still pan out, it probably won’t be the all-American product that Trump supporters were promised. The website was originally plastered with “Made in the USA” slogans, but now the language says something suspiciously vague: that it’d be “designed with American values,” outlets noted. Whatever “American values” means, it does not preclude foreign manufacturing. Some outlets noted that the T1 superficially resemble Chinese smartphones.

A silver — or perhaps gold — lining for Trump supporters: earlier this month, The Verge reported that the T1 had received PTCRB certification, which is required for any smartphone used in North America. One step closer to shipping the product, or more smoke and mirrors? Who’s to say.

In all, Trump Mobile is shaping up to be yet another of the Trump family’s sleazy business schemes that prey on the president’s loyal supporters. Maybe the golden phones will eventually ship one day, but will it be all that it was promised? We’re highly skeptical.

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