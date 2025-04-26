In February, comedian and "The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart invited billionaire Elon Musk to come on his show to defend his gutting of the government with the help of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency — efforts that have, by most accounts, turned out to be a dismal failure.

"Will do it if the show airs unedited," Musk tweeted in response, suggesting an epic showdown was imminent.

"We'd be delighted!" the show responded almost immediately, seemingly agreeing with his terms.

But despite Stewart and his team's best efforts over the last two months, the billionaire appears to have slunk away with his tail between his legs, showing a thin skin and fear of an open debate.

It's not the first time. Remember when he agreed to spar with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, only to suggest he wanted to have a "noble" debate instead — neither of which ever ended up happening?

During a recent episode of Stewart's "The Weekly Show" podcast, as spotted by The Daily Beast, he revealed that he "got left on read," saying that Musk had "ghosted" him.

Stewart also addressed recent reports that Musk had attempted to bribe the mother of his latest child to keep it hidden from the public, and that he was soliciting other women on X to have his babies as well.

"Judging from his most recent revelations of his baby mamas, I think everyone has been left on read at some point by that gentleman," Stewart said.

"I did DM him," Stewart said on his podcast. "I texted him and just said like, ‘Hey man, so is there somebody I should, you know, have our guys reach out to, to make this happen?’ And I got ghosted."

Stewart has remained highly critical of Musk's DOGE, going as far as to hurt his hand while breaking a mug during a fiery rant in February.

"So, we’re looking to save taxpayers some money... How about we just take $3 billion in subsidies we give to oil and gas companies that already turned billions in profit?" he said at the time. "How about we just close down the carried interest loophole on hedge funds? That’s $1.3 billion a year."

"We are DOGEing in the wrong place if we really want to change the system," he added.

Meanwhile, Musk has been extremely defensive about his disastrous plundering of the government, which has laid ruin to numerous critical agencies.

Last week, an unnamed source told the Washington Post that Musk would be leaving politics due to a "slew of nasty and unethical attacks from the political left."

The news highlights Musk's penchant to slink away when things don't go his way. Instead of publicly justifying his actions, he has had a well-documented tendency of silencing his critics instead.

"If there’s one thing that this administration does better than anybody I’ve ever seen, it’s play the victim," Stewart said during his podcast appearance. "I’ve never seen any people ever, including when my kids were three and two years old, evade accountability and responsibility and blame others in the way that these people do."

"It’s truly shameless," he added.

