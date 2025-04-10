Senior Trump administration officials have reportedly had enough of billionaire Elon Musk's abrasive humor.

With the help of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has plundered a growing number of government agencies, overseeing brutal budget cuts and mass layoffs, actions deemed by many to be unlawful and unconstitutional.

And his grating personal behavior, frequently punctuated by memes and dad jokes, is starting to get to Trump officials, Rolling Stone reports.

As a result, according to the magazine's sources, Musk has been given the nickname "Crazy Uncle Elon" by State Department officials.

"I have been in the same room with Elon, and he always tries to be funny," a senior Trump administration official told Rolling Stone. "And he’s not funny. Like, at all."

"He makes these jokes and little asides and smiles and then looks almost hurt if you don’t lap up his humor," they added. "I keep using the word ‘annoying’; a lot of people who have to deal with him do. But the word doesn’t do the situation justice."

Other officials were left wondering after leaving a meeting attended by Musk whether the billionaire was high. Musk's drug use, particularly ketamine, has been the subject of plenty of speculation.

"Talking to the guy is sometimes like listening to really rusty nails on a chalkboard," the official said. "He’s just the most irritating person I’ve ever had to deal with, and that is saying something."

The comments highlight how patience for Musk's chaotic behavior is wearing thin inside the White House and beyond. Musk has sparked plenty of controversy, especially following Trump's inauguration in January, around the time he made two Nazi salutes and joked about the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, the billionaire has regularly lashed out at his critics and called them slurs, while making unsubstantiated and misleading claims about the amount of money DOGE is cutting from government budgets.

According to Rolling Stone, Musk has sent "very rude" and crass responses, including graphic sexual images, to federal employees.

To Musk, most of this childish behavior is funny.

"I’m living the meme," he told a crowd at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference in February. "You know, it’s like, there’s living the dream, and there’s living the meme, and that’s pretty much what’s happening."

His DOGE army of teenage and early-2o-something operatives — most of whom are woefully underqualified and have questionable backgrounds — have even been threatening officials by saying they'll send Musk after them.

And they've been given highly classified information, shocking even Pentagon officials.

"Why do these fucking kids know this?" one source told Rolling Stone after DOGE asked incredibly specific questions.

In short, it's no wonder that anti-Musk sentiment has skyrocketed as of late, with an entire movement, dubbed "Tesla Takedown," organizing largely peaceful demonstrations outside of showrooms of Musk's EV maker. Now, even Trump officials are getting the ick.

It remains unclear when Musk will leave his post at DOGE. The president suggested earlier this month that he'd depart in the upcoming months. That would roughly coincide with the end of his tenure as a "special government employee," a designation for government workers who are only supposed to serve for 130 days a year and aren't subject to the Senate confirmation process.

And, it seems, that day couldn't come soon enough for many Trump officials.

More on Musk: Incoming Head of NASA Puts SpaceX in Its Place: "They Work for Us, Not the Other Way Around"