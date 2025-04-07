Even after turning himself into a laughing stock in the gaming world for blatantly cheating, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hasn't given up the hobby just yet.

During a Saturday livestream of himself playing the free-to-play action RPG Path of Exile 2 (PoE 2) — which allegedly served as an "airborne continuity test" of SpaceX's Starlink on board his private jet — Musk was ruthlessly bullied by other players in the game's chat, as spotted by Polygon.

After repeatedly dying to the game's first boss, Musk rage quit roughly 30 minutes into the stream.

Gamers reportedly accused the billionaire of having "NO FRIENDS" and charge that he "WILL DIE ALONE," while also looking "DUMB AND UGLY." Touché!

One player said that his estranged daughter Vivian Wilson "was right" for having recently claimed that Musk was terrible at "Overwatch."

Musk's personal path of exile from the gaming community kicked off earlier this year when gamers started to catch on that the richest man in the world was secretly paying talented PoE 2 gamers to build up highly-leveled characters that made it look like he was proficient at the RPG — a bizarre scheme Musk later admitted to.

Considering the latest commentary, little love has been lost since then — especially now that anti-Musk sentiment has risen to all-time high levels. Gamers, after all, aren't immune to his abhorrent behavior and indiscriminate dismantling of the US government with the help of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk appeared rattled during Saturday's stream, saying little in response to the barrage of mockery. He did, however, use a disgusting slur against the intellectually disabled to take a stab at his haters, a term he has seemingly grown fond of.

"There's a lot of r*tards in the chat," he said at one point.

Despite several users encouraging the CEO to activate the game's "Do Not Disturb" command or hide the chat, Musk allowed the bullying to continue. It remains unclear whether he knows how to use either of those functions.

And his gaming chops on the whole? They left plenty to be desired.

"Elon Musk just rage quit his Twitter stream after repeatedly dying to a tutorial boss in the new PoE2 patch on hardcore," one X-formerly-Twitter user wrote.

The schadenfreude among PoE 2's established player base was very real.

"Based on his current gameplay, there's no possible way he's getting out of Act One," said New Zealand game streamer who goes by Quin69TV during a response video, referring to the opening section of the game's storyline.

Quin69TV had already raked Musk over the coals, calling him out as a fraud earlier this year.

"He's just going to keep dying over and over again," he added gleefully.

