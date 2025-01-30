When you're one of the most powerful men in the history of the world, not everything is fiscal agenda and government policy. Some issues just cut deeper, straight to the core of a person's soul — and for many gamers, Musk's is irredeemable.

A new investigation by the Washington Post confirms what gamers knew in their heart all along: Musk is a flagrant cheater.

The billionaire, who could end world hunger ten times over if he spent even part of his fortune, has frequently bragged about his gaming résumé. Months ago, Musk bragged to a gullible Joe Rogan that he was among the top 20 Diablo IV players in the world.

Later, after the mogul's Path of Exile 2 account began appearing in a top perma-death leaderboard, observant gamers started to notice Musk's account leveling at odd times, like during Trump's inauguration, where Musk was clearly in attendance without a device to game on. Others noticed that Musk made critical mistakes on PoE2 livestreams.

"He seemingly struggles to understand why he cannot pick up an item when his inventory [is] full," writes one redditor in a thorough beat-down detailing Musk's PoE2 blunders.

Musk's fake accolades have earned the Tesla CEO scorn from an online demographic which should typically swing in his favor.

"He's committed the cardinal sin of being a fake gamer," pined an account named Dr. Decepticon Boba Fett on X-formerly-Twitter. "Musk is living proof that someone can be rich and successful while still being a loser," chided a user on reddit.

"Elon lost the trust of all gamers overnight," wrote programmer Dan Nelson. "Boosting your account and lying about it is the worst offense. Incredibly cringe, fragile ego on full display."

Displaying an astonishing immunity to good PR, Musk finally caved in an interview with a top Diablo player NikoWrex in which he admitted to boosting multiple accounts an excuse steeped in xenophobia: "It’s impossible to beat the players in Asia if you don’t, as they do!"

Sure, it's no Iran-Contra affair. But the issue does call into question the fragile psyche of an unelected man whose political power is rapidly increasing under our recently re-elected president.

Musk can't even be trusted with a PoE2 account. That's not exactly a hard bar to clear, but it puts the mogul-in-chief in the same league as dorm room burnouts who pay to boost their Apex Legends ranks — as if the other public freakouts weren't embarrassing enough.

But unlike those bean-bag riders, this cringeworthy, rambling, child of privilege holds the cards. So far he has access to a staggering cache of USDS-held data, an office for his Trumped-up DOGE organization in the Eisenhower Executive building, and apparent carte-blanche to appoint his lackeys to key government roles — and that's on top of his staggering wealth, with which he already enjoyed no shortage of institutional power.

As Trump's cohort eyes power over congressional spending, focus shifts to those he surrounds himself with, as our lives — and the lives of those around the world — are no doubt in their hands. Unfortunately for us, this isn't a video game.

