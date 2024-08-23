Uh oh.

Battering Ram

Tesla's Cybertruck is reportedly getting the EV maker's controversial and erroneously named "Full Self-Driving" driver assistance software in an over-the-air update sometime next month.

According to a recent tweet by the company's head of Autopilot software Ashok Elluswamy, the Cybertruck will "start with parking assistance features, given that it ain't exactly the easiest vehicle to park," adding that "FSD for Cybertruck expected in September."

And while owners have been waiting for many months for the rollout, having the 6,600-pound vehicle rely on unproven and dangerous "self-driving" software could be a disaster waiting to happen. The truck has already suffered from critical steering and brake failures and has been recalled several times already, despite only going on sale nine months ago.

Adding Tesla's self-driving efforts to the mix — which have been embroiled in controversy since launching, with regulators investigating hundreds of collisions and dozens of related deaths — could turn the stainless steel monster into an unstoppable battering ram.

On the Loose

The Cybertruck, in particular, has seemingly drawn out Tesla's most diehard fans, suggesting owners are eager to let the EV maker's self-driving experiments take the wheel.

Cybertruck owners have already garnered a reputation for attempting reckless stunts and crashing their vehicles.

Since starting deliveries in November, Tesla has slowly been rolling out features it had originally promised customers, including an Off-Road Mode and the ability to lock the front differential. With FSD, the truck will gain the ability to autonomously navigate highway and city streets, change lanes, and stop at intersections — but will still require drivers to be able to take over at any time.

It's not exactly surprising that Tesla has taken this long to roll out the feature for the truck. In December, Musk tweeted that "Cybertruck is necessarily lowest priority for FSD, as there only a few hundred Cybertruck in the field compared to around five million other Teslas."

Despite Elluswamy promising that the truck will get the update next month, owners are understandably skeptical — Musk has been promising the update for months now.

"Every month it's next month," one owner wrote in a Reddit post. "I guess one of their tweets will be correct. I have more trust with this guy than Musk," they added, referring to Elluswamy.

"Show me don't tell me," another user wrote.

More on the Cybertruck: Elon Musk Insists He Didn’t Give Cybertruck Mounted With Machine Gun to Notorious Warlord