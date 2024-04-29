The Cybertruck can off-road — if you know what you're doing.

Serious Air

We've seen Tesla's Cybertruck get stuck while traversing a beach and climbing a moderate hill, struggling through snow, and emitting horrible sounds after going for a dip in a muddy puddle.

But how much of this can be chalked up to Tesla's lackluster manufacturing abilities — and how much of it is the result of terrible, overconfident drivers?

As Top Gear magazine editor-in-chief Jack Rix and head of car testing Ollie Marriage found out in a recent video, there may be a healthy amount of the latter factor in the mix.

The two automotive veterans took the Cybertruck for a spin in the Johnson Valley desert in California for a recent video to find out once and for all if the brutalist pickup can "REALLY off-road" — and yes, they did properly deflate the tires for more traction in the sand.

The results speak for themselves: the much-maligned truck can, in fact, make for a hell of a ride off the beaten path. The angular monstrosity can even catch some Tony Hawk-like air.

Whoops and Jumps

Rix and Marriage were testing Tesla's brand new off-road app, a suite of software that adds a number of enhancements to the truck.

This includes the long-awaited ability to turn locking differentials on and off, a basic feature that's been around since World War 2.

And judging by the two automotive experts' experience, the Cybertruck has grown up to be a real contender, even when put up against the Rivian R1T, a rugged EV pickup competitor.

In one instance, Rix launched the Cybertruck off a steep slope, covering a good dozen feet with all four wheels off the ground and taking the vehicle's suspension to its limits.

The only real victim: a banged-up tonneau cover that seemingly got wedged out of shape.

Despite some initial skepticism — who can blame them after a continuous stream of bad press — Rix and Marriage were left pleasantly surprised by the Cybertruck.

"I'm so impressed with what we've been able to do with it over the last couple of days," Marriage admitted in the video.

"When I first drove it in LA a few months ago, it was all about the way the car looked the celebrity of it — and I didn't want one," Rix said. "But now, getting out and getting away from all that, and getting under the skin, and seeing what I can do, I want one."

