At least the hotel's sign is fine.

Stop Sign

Another day, another Cybertruck mishap — and this one crashed into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign.

Images from the collision show the futuristic steel-silver pickup stopped headfirst at the base of the palm-lined sign. It appears that the front right wheel was ripped clean off, while the driver-side wheel was close to joining it.

While the iconic signage was fortunately unharmed in the incident, the reputation of the hotel's valets took something of a hit after a prankster decided to "joke" that one of the hotel's valets had been driving the Cybertruck when it crashed.

Naturally, TMZ and others ran with the valet story, and Elon Musk himself weighed in on the platform he owns to suggest that the misidentified hotel worker who crashed the vehicle might have been caught off guard by its raw power.

"Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck," Musk tweeted, "so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration."

But the hotel's parent company, the Dorchester Collection, later told TMZ through a spokesperson that none of its valets were involved in the crash.

Images via @jackdidthatt/X.

Steer Clear

Notably, there was a significantly more dangerous Cybertruck crash that went viral on the Musk-owned social network over the weekend — and in that case, the driver definitely doesn't appear to be at fault.

As Phoenix-based lawyer Matthew Chiarello said in a post on X, his Cybertruck experienced a "catastrophe [sic] failure with steering and brakes" while he was taking a road trip with his wife and toddler.

As if that weren't bad enough, the attorney noted that Tesla's service center wasn't open when he tried to reach it. In the post, Chiarello shared a photo of his truck being loaded onto a flatbed truck, and quipped that the whole situation was "pretty pretty pretty not good."

Now that Cybertrucks are on the road, we're going to keep seeing these kinds of mishaps, which do seem, as the Phoenix lawyer said, "pretty pretty pretty not good" indeed.

More on Cybertruck: Cybertruck Goes Off-Road, Wheel Snaps Off