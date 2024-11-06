"I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself."

Red Flag

Gen Z pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has no interest in dating would-be astronauts.

During a recent interview with Netflix, the 21-year-old star revealed a "very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates."

"I always ask them if they would want to go to space," she said. "And if they say yes, I don't date them."

"I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself," Rodrigo explained.

While we can only speculate as to Rodrigo's exact reasoning, there's a good chance she was taking a swipe at those deifying an emerging class of billionaires like Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who have made it their mission to get humanity off of the planet.

Worse, they've quickly turned space travel — even if it's only for the briefest of moments — into a status symbol for the ultra-wealthy.

Rodrigo's comments clearly struck a chord with other high-profile celebrities. Even Musk's ex Claire "Grimes" Boucher chimed in on X-formerly-Twitter.

"It's true," she tweeted, agreeing with Rodrigo's comments and likely taking a dig at Musk. "Only women should be going to space."

Not Good 4 U

Other users on X also came to the same conclusion, with one account arguing that "any guy obsessed with space exploration is the worst guy you will ever meet."

Musk has quickly turned into a champion of those who blame women for being unable to find a romantic partner. As his estranged trans daughter alluded to after Musk made an incredibly creepy pass at Taylor Swift in September, Musk has become the poster child for misogynist trolls on the internet everywhere.

And that kind of disgusting rhetoric has clearly rubbed off on his tireless efforts of getting those who can afford it into space.

In short, it's no wonder the likes of Rodrigo use a guy's desire to go to space as a litmus test.

And given the most recent presidential election results, it's likely only the beginning of this conversation.

More on Grimes: Grimes Reportedly Joining Elon Musk's Compound for His Children and Mothers