"I am not 'on the run' or anything similar."

Extremely Believable

Do Kwon, creator of the apocalyptically failed Terra-Luna "stablecoins," is still missing. Er, well, not missing missing, just avoiding the warrant for his arrest filed by Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office last Wednesday, according to The Washington Post. And knowing where he is an invasion of privacy, actually!

"You have no business knowing my GPS coordinates," the disgraced crypto king wrote in a Twitter thread, shared on Sunday. "Think about whether you would be comfortable with the same level of invasion of privacy for yourself."

"I am not 'on the run' or anything similar," he added. "For any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide."

I am not “on the run” or anything similar - for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) September 17, 2022

The Running Man

Despite Kwon's insistence that he's not "'on the run' or anything similar," the evidence stands to the contrary.

Kwon, a Stanford grad, rose to crypto fame as both a coin developer and a major figure on social media, hawking his lucrative currencies on the premise that they were tethered to something with real, steady worth (they weren't). Millions of investors bought into his allegedly "stable" coins, as did the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund, which financed a number of major crypto operations.

When Terra-Luna crashed in late May, so did 3AC. Then, the rest of the market. Investor pain and fury followed, with some even blaming Kwon's operation for the entire crypto crash.

Sure, pissing people off isn't illegal. Fraud, however, which Kwon has been accused of by investors, is. But despite his online activity, the embattled developer remains nowhere to be found. Officials in Singapore, where Kwon was last based, insist that he's left the country. Per WaPo, South Korean officials have asked Interpol to put him under "red notice" — that would greenlight him for extradition, should he be discovered in an Interpol partner country.

Gray Area

Of course, as crypto goes, this isn't a clear-cut case. It's unclear what the warrant is technically for, and while Kwon was absolutely at the center of the industry's devastating crash, that's not necessarily grounds for prosecution. Still, being on the lam isn't exactly I'm Definitely Innocent behavior — and of course, that's if he's actually running from the police, and according to Twitter, he for sure, 100 percent isn't!

"Tbh haven't gone running in a while," Kwon added to the Twitter thread, "need to cut some calories."

READ MORE: Disgraced crypto founder says he's not on the run. But no one knows where he is. [The Washington Post]

More on cryptbros on the lam: Crypto Hedge Fund Founders Abandon HQ and Disappear after Implosion