SpaceX is facing yet another sexual harassment lawsuit.

TechCrunch reports that Jenna Shumway, a former security manager at the company, is suing SpaceX and a senior employee for sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

According to a complaint filed in late May, the senior employee, Daniel Collins, began a "campaign of harassment and retaliation" against Shumway after he was hired in the spring of 2024, preventing her from carrying out her duties while doing everything he could to get her fired.

"These efforts ultimately succeeded," the complaint said.

Shumway further alleges that she was passed over for a promotion to a director role in favor of Collins, even though she was recommended for the position and was told she would have an opportunity to interview. That opportunity never came, and Shumway claims that when she raised the issue with HR and management, they stonewalled her.

After Collins was hired, Shumway was given a promotion to senior manager "seemingly as consolation in an effort to appease" her, per the complaint. She allegedly received lower pay compared to her male counterparts, in effect leaving her stuck with all the extra duties that the director position entails, but without the title or salary.

Collins turned out to be a lousy pick. As TechCrunch notes, the former Department of Defense official was implicated in reporting by the New York Times in December last year, which detailed how SpaceX was facing three separate federal reviews by US defense and intelligence agencies for mishandling security protocols. According to the story, Collins repeatedly allowed executives without proper clearance into classified meetings, and discouraged employees from reporting these violations, including those by CEO Elon Musk.

This latest lawsuit alleges that Collins vigorously harassed other female employees, too, aggressively berating and yelling at them — behavior he never exhibited towards the men in the office. In at least one incident, he stared at an employee's breasts so blatantly that she "sought to cover up."

The women repeatedly reported Collins to HR — and its response was insulting tone deaf.

"Again, as before, HR did nothing except make a useless suggestion that he female employees use a 'buddy system' so as to avoid being alone with Collins," the complaint said.

This isn't the first lawsuit that alleges alarming treatment of women at the space company — and especially by its CEO, who has a long history of creepy behavior. In 2024, SpaceX was sued by eight former employees who alleged that Musk sexually harassed female employees and treated them as "sexual objects," emboldening their male coworkers to emulate his gross behavior. The plaintiffs were abruptly fired, the lawsuit alleges, after circulating a petition calling out his behavior.

In 2022, it came to light that a woman who worked as a flight attendant on the company's corporate fleet had accused Musk of exposing his genitals to her, before groping her legs and offering to buy her a horse. To buy her silence, SpaceX reportedly paid her $250,000. In 2024, the billionaire was also accused of having sex with a SpaceX intern. Musk has fathered at least 14 children with four different mothers, and has a track record of approaching women, some of them his employees, and asking them to have his babies.

Per TechCrunch, the latest suit was first filed in a Los Angeles County Superior Court, but was moved to a federal court on June 30 at SpaceX's request.

