This might be the closest that Tesla's Cybertruck ever gets to being cool.

A video posted to social media by skateboarding magazine Thrasher shows pro skater Leo Romero ollying onto the roof of a vinyl-wrapped Cybertruck, using its triangular roof line as a grind rail.

It's a sick stunt, with Romero effortlessly kickflipping into a 50-50, making for some gnarly footage and a fun photo opp.

But a mere glimpse at the comments highlights how much of a lightning rod the Cybertruck has become, marring an otherwise innocent social media post.

"An actual usage of piece of shit vehicle," one commenter wrote.

"I hope to shit this isn’t promotional," another user added threateningly

That kind of vitriol shouldn't come as much of a surprise at this point. The Cybertruck has become a punching bag for a colossal amount of pent-up frustration with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's hate-fueled rhetoric and his efforts to dismantle the US government, with sales and financials plunging as a result.

The truck has become the target of vandalism, thrown eggs, and graffiti — so seeing it turned into a grind rail for a skate video seems par for the course.

Should buff out… 🛻 Leo Romero pic.twitter.com/1uWN0O2ysY — Thrasher Magazine (@thrashermag) April 4, 2025

Considering how shoddily the vehicle is put together, it's a small miracle Romero didn't end up sliding off the truck. The piece of trim he shredded on is called the cantrail, a body panel that stretches across most of the Cybertruck's exterior roof ledge.

In its wisdom, the EV maker chose to glue the nine-foot piece of stainless steel to the truck's exterior — which, as it turns out, was a poor choice as it kept becoming delaminated. Last month, the Cybertruck was hit with an eighth recall over the issue, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warning that it could become a "road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision."

"I’m surprised the panels stayed on," one user wrote in response to Thrasher's video.

While we have yet to see the resulting photos of Romero's sick stunt, future coverage involving the highly divisive truck is bound to start even more flame wars in the comments.

