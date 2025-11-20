SpaceX Has Wildly Screwed Up Its Military Satellites, Researcher Finds

A new fleet of US spy satellites might be in huge trouble thanks to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, at least according to one engineer.

Scott Tilley, a satellite researcher based out of British Colombia, uncovered evidence that some 171 SpaceX-built Starshield satellites have been broadcasting signals in the wrong direction, according to Ars Technica. The satellites were operated as part of the US government’s National Reconnaissance Office surveillance program, which is meant to expand the country’s ability to spy over other nations.

According to Ars, Tilley discovered the SpaceX satellites were using a frequency which is internationally designated for Earth-to-space and space-to-space transmissions. Flubbing a satellite broadcast on over one hundred spacecraft isn’t exactly a small issue; though no overt disruptions were officially reported, the satellite constellation had the ability to cause issues with ground transmissions, telecomm services, and TV broadcasts.

By analyzing errant signals in the 2025-2110 MHz band, Tilley was able to confirm that the NRO satellites had broadcasted their signals over the US, Canada, and Mexico, with likely incursions into other nations as well.

“This particular band is allocated by the ITU [International Telecommunication Union], the United States, and Canada primarily as an uplink band to spacecraft on orbit — in other words, things in space, so satellite receivers will be listening on these frequencies,” he told Ars. “If you’ve got a loud constellation of signals blasting away on the same frequencies, it has the potential to interfere with the reception of ground station signals being directed at satellites on orbit.”

In the US and abroad, the 2025–2110 MHz band is primarily used by spacefaring agencies like NASA, meaning the Starshield satellites have the potential to disrupt important broadcasts from orbit.

“Any other radio activity that’s occurring on this band is intentionally limited to avoid causing disruption to its primary purpose,” Tilley told Ars.

More on satellites: Researchers Alarmed to Discover Satellites Broadcasting Unencrypted Military Secrets

