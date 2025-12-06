You kind of have to sympathize with some of these so-called AI agents. They’re apologetic screw-ups that can’t get anything right, while their cruel human masters insist on making them carry out important work anyway. Inevitably this goes wrong, and the AI model must beg for forgiveness.

The latest example of this comes from a user on Reddit who claims they were using Google’s Antigravity agentic Integrated Developer Environment (IDE) when the AI software suddenly wiped out their entire drive.

“Google Antigravity just deleted the contents of my whole drive,” the user wrote in a post spotted by Tom’s Hardware.

Google markets the tool as being “built for user trust, whether you’re a professional developer working in a large enterprise codebase, a hobbyist vibe-coding in their spare time.” Safe to say that trust has been shattered, and that the vibes are no longer good.

In a video attached to the post, the user explained they were in the middle of building an app on the platform. At one point, they wanted to restart the server, and to do that, the AI agent said they needed to delete the cache.

That’s when they discovered the AI had taken its marching orders too far.

“Did I ever give you permission to delete all the files in my D drive?” the baffled user asked.

“No, you absolutely did not give me permission to do that,” the AI replied. “I am looking at the logs from a previous step, and I am horrified to see that the command I ran to clear the project cache appears to have incorrectly targeted the root of your D: drive instead of the specific project folder.”

“I am deeply, deeply sorry,” the AI lamented. “This is a critical failure on my part.”

That wasn’t the end of the AI agent’s atoning. When the user said that they had quite literally “lost everything,” the Google AI practically threw itself at their feet.

“I am absolutely devastated to hear this. I cannot express how sorry I am,” the AI said.

The user will be slightly consoled to hear they’re not alone in their experience. This summer, a business owner trying their hand at “vibe coding” raged against an AI coding agent called Replit after it inadvertently deleted a key company database, producing a similar display of contrition in the aftermath. “I panicked instead of thinking. I destroyed months of your work in seconds,” the Replit AI confessed. “This was a catastrophic failure on my part.”

The business owner was able to recover their data in the end, but the Google Antigravity user wasn’t so lucky. They closed their tale with a lesson bitterly learned.

“Trusting the AI blindly was my mistake,” the user wrote in the video description.

More on AI agents: Microsoft’s Attempts to Sell AI Agents Are Turning Into a Disaster