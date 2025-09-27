Delivery Robot Torments Disabled Man

A man with cerebral palsy who uses a mobility scooter to travel experienced a blood-boiling episode when he kept getting cut off — by a robot.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, Mark Chaney repeatedly attempts to drive his scooter around a sluggish delivery bot operated by a startup called Swerve Robotics as it randomly stops and occupies half a sidewalk in West Hollywood.

Even more strangely, the clanker courier — like certain maniac drivers on a highway — seemed to get swept into an episode of road rage.

When Chaney tries to pass, the bot swerves directly into his path, even brake checking him a few times. Before the video ends, it cuts him off, continues driving for half a second, then slams the brakes again. It happened so quickly that Chaney ends up rear-ending the machine.

“The way that it moved just seemed really intentional,” Chaney, a disability advocate, told the Los Angeles Times. “Everywhere that I moved, it blocks, and then it literally went across the sidewalk to cut me off.”

Chaney’s encounter sums up the frustrations that pedestrians — and sometimes motorists — experience with the autonomous robots that have taken over college campuses and cities across the US, including Los Angeles.

Don’t let their small stature fool you. While most of the time they’re more of a mild nuisance or a source of bemusement than a physical threat, they can still hurt people and cause accidents. Last year, a woman suffered a bad fall after she was struck by a robot from Starship, one of the leading delivery bot startups, that suddenly reversed into her path — and then backed into her again before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, they’ve also traded paint with and damaged cars. One bumbled into the path of and collided with a Waymo robotaxi, in a rare instance of autonomous vehicle on autonomous vehicle violence. Another plowed through a crime scene.

In a statement addressing this latest incident, Serve said its robots are designed to safely navigate around mobility devices and people with disabilities.

“We regret when we do not live up to that,” it said, per the LA Times.

“After examining this incident, we learned that our safety system designed to predict pedestrians’ intentions and yield right of way instead caused the robot to impede their way,” Serve explained. “Within moments, the robot came to a full stop in response to sensing a pedestrian in close proximity, which is considered its fail-safe state.”

Chaney told the LA Times that he asked Serve to create an accessibility council to address these issues.

“I think this is really important for the future of AI and the disability landscape,” he added. “This presents an opportunity to really tackle a problem head on, make some positive change.”

Since being uploaded two weeks ago, Chaney’s video has racked up some 30 million views on TikTok and Instagram, bringing an outpouring of support and some good humored-jokes that highlight the absurdity of the encounter. But weirdly, there’s been some vitriol, too.

“There’s been a lot of online hate, which is to be expected when you go viral,” Chaney told the LA Times. “But, you know, the death threats are not great.”

His critics — if you can call them that — accuse him of staging the incident for money and attention, like one video comment with more than 1,600 likes that asserts Chaney’s “in the wrong here and maybe looking for a payout,” per the newspaper.

“I didn’t do this to sue someone,” Chaney said. “I just wanted to get from one place to another on a public space, safely and unimpeded.”

