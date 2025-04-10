Much like Tesla's owner, the official Cybertruck X account appears to be having a normal one on "the everything app."

Responding to "Dirty Tesla," an aggrieved YouTuber who took to Elon Musk's social network to kvetch about his Cybertruck losing half its value in a single year, the person running social media for the janky electric truck — and let's be real, it just might be the company's micromanagement-prone CEO, Elon Musk — seemed to freak right out.

"One more post like this," the Cybertruck account said, "and you will be getting $0 when I do an Irish exit in the middle of the night."

Unlike the similarly-named and arguably offensive drink, an "Irish exit" or "Irish goodbye" is the idiomatic act of ducking out of a party or function without saying goodbye. If you're confused, you're not alone — using "Irish exit" in this context makes absolutely no sense, if only because cars generally don't have parties, at least outside of the movies.

Unfortunately, the cringe didn't end there. It seems that whoever runs the Cybertruck account has taken a page out of the Tesla owner's posting manual and has become wont to respond to pretty much anything it wants.

When Cybertruck engineer Lars Moravy queried X users about what they think could "make Teslas better" in the coming year on April 4, the swiftly-devaluing truck's account responded, days later, in a manner that seems at first blush more befitting a middle schooler than a social media manager.

"ASS!" the account bellowed. "I JUST WANT ASS."

In that post and others using "ASS" in all caps, the Cybertruck account tagged Tesla AI and autopilot VP Ashok Elluswamy. While it's pretty apparent that the account is referencing Tesla's "Actually Smart Summon" feature, which Cybertrucks don't yet have, the account is obviously enjoying deploying the double entendre acronym for comedic effect.

While the ASS posts did, unfortunately, elicit a chuckle on our end, the account's overall cringey-cutesy tone sounds way too much like Musk to be anything but creepy.

Amid the mass Cybertruck recall expanding to Canada due to its issues with parts randomly flying off, the car's official account is clearly posting through it — and like with Musk, those dumb, lighthearted posts aren't fooling anyone.

More on Cybertruck nonsense: Women Reveal Whether They Find Cybertruck Drivers Attractive