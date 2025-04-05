Let's be real: you don't buy a Cybertruck to blend in with the crowd. For better or worse, these bulky bunkers-on-wheels turn heads wherever they go — making their drivers the peacocks of the road.

But what's the point of all that plumage if you can't get a mate?

Now that the Cybertruck's unmistakable profile is forever tainted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, women are sounding off about the sex appeal — or lack thereof — it gives the guys behind the wheel.

In a man on the street interview that circulated on social media, an influencer poses a rhetorical question: "what if they drive a Cybertruck, but he's a ten?"

"A one," replies a woman. "Like a four, yeah" her friend chimes in.

Other women called it a "dealbreaker," refusing to even imagine ever being with a Cybertruck driver.

"Oh my God, he's a one," a passerby said. "I'm sorry but that's an immediate ick."

For the most part, social media commenters agreed.

"100% effective birth control," wrote one redditor. "I’ve never seen a Cybertruck with anyone in the passenger seat," observed a poster on X-formerly-Twitter.

The video highlights how Tesla's divisive truck has become a political stand-in for the untouchable oligarch. These days, drivers can't take their Cybertrucks anywhere without them being spraypainted, firebombed, and pelted with trash.

Surprisingly, the poor reaction is coming as shocking news to Cybertruck drivers and their faithful acolytes, who are starting to figure out that we're not laughing with them. One driver who goes by "Sturdybirdy" on the forum Cybertruck Owners Club shared the story of their lightbulb moment.

“I was taking a right turn out of a convenience store driveway the other day, waiting for the traffic to go by, and noticed the driver, a female, was apparently laughing hysterically at my truck," Sturdybirdy wrote. "She was alone, pointing at my truck and laughing hard. I initially smiled because what else could I do, but after a second or two, I realized she was laughing derisively."

Meanwhile, some netizens have Sturdybirdy's back. A big tent coalition of anti-vaxers, libertarians, and blockchain entrepreneurs flocked to the same Cybertruck video posted on X-formerly-Twitter to vent their rage.

"Every one of these girls are dogs," posted user "C.Cunning1," whose bio reads "just be a respectful if you do I will and follow you."

"You dumb bitch it's a 100,000 dollar truck," wrote another user, who claims to be "trying to survive a law enforcement career in Minnesota."

Regardless of what offends these tender fellas, for most of us the calculus is clear: driving a Cybertruck puts you on the wrong side of a chick magnet.

