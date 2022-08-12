Image by Getty Images Developments

Tired of COVID-19 precautions? So is the CDC, apparently.

As outlined in a Thursday press release, the ostensibly disease-preventing body is promoting no longer requiring that folks exposed to the virus self-quarantine, regardless of vaccination status. Workers and students are only asked to wear a "high-quality" mask for ten days, and to test for the virus on day five. Oh, and pretty much no more contact-tracing, either — only in rare cases, as per the "streamlined" guidelines. Vaccines are still encouraged, including all future boosters.

As the NYT reports, some experts see the "streamlined" guidelines — which appear to be much less focused on preventing the spread of the disease, and much more focused on preventing severe illness — as an exciting sign of forward movement. "I think this a welcome change," Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the NYT. "It actually shows how far we've come." Other experts, however, believe that the CDC is more or less just submitting to public pressure.

"I think [the CDC is] attempting to meet up with the reality that everyone in the public is pretty much done with this pandemic," Michael T. Osterholm, infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told the NYT.

Of course, Twitter users tapped in to share their thoughts on the new guidelines.

"Please continue to stay 6 feet away from me," read one exceedingly blunt post. "I do not care what the CDC says."

"It appears that the Center for Disease has given up on Control and Prevention," mused another.

"What's incredible is that the CDC makes these extraordinarily consequential decisions with zero public input, zero transparency and virtually no explanation of their decision-making process," said another, "or the reasoning they employed to balance competing interests and priorities."

Yes, COVID restrictions have been wildly inconvenient. But the CDC exists for a reason, and to take such a sharp turn on pandemic protocols, so very suddenly, just feels wrong. And ultimately, inconvenience is better than, you know, dying — or, for that matter, hurting someone else.

