Arrests Made for Murder at Amazon Facility

An Amazon fulfillment center in Texas became a murder scene after a dispute between co-workers spiraled into a shooting that left one man dead and two others implicated in his murder.

The incident unfolded just after 10 p.m. on January 10 at a San Antonio Amazon facility located at U.S. Highway 90 and Loop 1604, local news station WOAI reports. Two Amazon workers, Johnny Bermea II and one unidentified man, had a long running argument stemming from high school and decided to fight each other during a scheduled work break to settle it.

The unknown employee had rallied local friends for backup, unbeknownst to Bermea; one of those friends, David Perez Morales Jr., exited a vehicle and allegedly fired a gun and shortly left the scene with another man, Jamari McKillion, who’s accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

Bermea was injured but stable after the shooting but another Amazon worker, Katrael Delosier, was left dead. Police linked McKillion, who worked at another nearby Amazon facility, to the shooting via video footage, cell phone data, and eyewitness statements, and that led to them fingering Morales as well.

McKillion and Morales are now facing murder charges for the shooting death of Delosier.

This isn’t the first murder at an Amazon warehouse. In June 2022, a man shot and killed a female Amazon worker in a Mississippi warehouse and then fled into Tennessee, where was he was killed in a shootout with Memphis police officers. In a separate incident in South Carolina in December 2022, two Amazon workers got into a dispute that led to one of them allegedly shooting the other and committing murder.

