Live Coverage: Is Grok Still Being Used to Create Nonconsensual Sexual Images of Women and Girls?

Grok, the flagship chatbot created by the Elon Musk-founded AI venture xAI and infused into X-formerly-Twitter — a platform also owned by Elon Musk — continues to be used by trollish misogynists, pedophiles, and other freaks of the digital gutters to non-consensually undress images of women and, even more horrifyingly, underage girls.

The women and girls targeted in these images range from celebrities and public figures to many non-famous private citizens who are often just average web users. As Futurism reported, some of the AI images generated by Grok and automatically published to X were specifically altered to depict real women in violent scenarios, including scenes of sexual abuse, humiliation, physical injury, kidnapping and insinuated murder.

Because Grok is integrated into X, this growing pile of nonconsensual and seemingly illegal images are automatically published directly to the social media platform — and thus are disseminated to the open web, in plain view, visible to pretty much anyone. As it stands, X and xAI have yet to take any meaningful action to stem the tide.

Below is a timeline of how this story has so far unfolded, and which we’ll continue to update as we follow whether X and xAI take action against this flood of harmful content.

A normal company, upon realizing that its platform-embedded AI chatbot was being used at scale to CSAM and unwanted deepfake porn of real people and spew it into the open web, would likely move quickly to disconnect the chatbot from its platform until a problem of such scale and severity could be resolved. But these days, X is not a normal company, and Grok is the same chatbot infamous for scandals including — but not limited to — calling itself “MechaHitler” and spouting antisemitic bile.

The story here isn’t just that Grok was doing this in the first place. It’s also that X, as a platform, appears to be a safe haven for the mass-generation of CSAM and nonconsensual sexual imagery of real women — content that has largely been treated by the losers creating this stuff like it’s all just one big meme. We’ll continue to follow whether X makes meaningful changes — or if it continues to choose inaction.

