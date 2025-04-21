By many accounts, pop star Katy Perry's frivolous PR stunt to ride Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space backfired in spectacular fashion.

Perry, who rode the company's New Shepard rocket to the outer reaches of the Earth's atmosphere last week alongside several other zillionaires, received major blowback from the public.

The singer was thoroughly mocked for trying to turn the self-serving journey into a symbolic victory for women in space — and it certainly didn't help that NASA has been rushing to wipe any mentions of diversity and women in leadership from its websites this year due to Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda, an insidious initiative that Perry made no mention of.

Perry was also ridiculed for claiming that the stunt was somehow "for the benefit of Earth," rather than a meaningless joyride for a handful of uber-wealthy celebrities. There are also environmental concerns; while Blue Origin's capsule only releases water vapor as a byproduct, experts have pointed out that the particles can still wreak havoc with the planet's stratosphere and contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer.

And, if the Daily Mail's insider sources are to be believed, Perry is now regretting the way the extravaganza unfolded after the widespread backlash.

"Katy doesn't regret going to space," the source told the tabloid. "It was life changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it."

The unnamed insider also claimed that Perry "regrets sharing the daisy with the world," referring to a symbolic flower she brought to space in a tribute to her four-year-old daughter, and she "wishes the video footage from inside the pod was never shown."

A number of other high-profile celebrities have heavily criticized the publicity stunt, calling it out for being tone-deaf and pointless.

"Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind," actor Olivia Wilde argued earlier this month. "What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

Model Emily Ratajkowski said she was "literally disgusted" by the "beyond parody" stunt.

The blowback was so widespread, even the X-formerly-Twitter account behind the burger chain Wendy's jumped on the opportunity to take a swipe, proposing that we "send her back" to space.

Seeing even the fast food world gang up on the popstar appeared to have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

"Wendy’s didn’t make a joke — they made a choice," a "source close to the situation" told People magazine. "Their recent posts on X aimed at Katy Perry were not only disrespectful, but blatantly inappropriate."

"Wendy’s should ‘do the right thing’... apologize and do better in the future," the source added.

Meanwhile, Perry's long-standing nemesis and fellow popstar Kesha Sebert shared a picture of herself drinking out of a Wendy's cup. Perry controversially collaborated with producer Dr. Luke for her most recent album, a man Sebert has previously accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, leading to a long-standing legal battle.

