Jeff Bezos, the mega-billionaire founder of Amazon and one of the world's richest men, is marrying his longtime girlfriend and "alive girl" Lauren Sánchez this month in what many have dubbed the "wedding of the century."

The lavish three-day bonanza has been shrouded in secrecy, but Bezos, Sánchez, and a guest list of about 200 — with guests ranging from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to Sánchez's fellow glamstronaut Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and many others — are expected to descend on Venice, Italy in the coming days for the opulent nuptials.

The wedding, though, wasn't originally meant to take place in Venice. It was initially planned for wintertime in Aspen — but, according to Vanity Fair, some lingering financial trauma from Bezos' first divorce pushed the happy couple's weekend back a few months.

Bezos and his first wife, the novelist MacKenzie Scott, were married back in 1993; Scott helped get Amazon off the ground, but their 25-year union ended in 2019 after the tabloid The Enquirer published leaked sexts between Bezos and Sánchez — a television journalist and founder of an aerial production company — revealing their romantic affair (Sánchez's estranged brother famously took the sexts to the press.) The Bezos-Scott separation became one of the highest-dollar divorces in history, fracturing the pair's fortune and leaving Scott with tens of billions of dollars and Amazon shares.

Per Vanity Fair, it seems that Bezos doesn't want to repeat history, with an "insider" telling the magazine that the Aspen wedding plans were changed because the pair's prenuptial legal papers weren't quite ready.

"After Bezos' divorce from MacKenzie Scott — one of the costliest separations in history, which awarded her $38 billion-plus in Amazon shares — his lawyers worked for months to draw up ironclad papers," Vanity Fair's Beth Landman writes.

The $10 million Venetian affair isn't without its own drama. According to Vanity Fair, guests are complaining that "every moment is overplanned" and they'll hardly have any free time.

A large number of people who actually live in Venice, meanwhile, are reported to be furious about the state of their city: the betrothed couple has rented out several luxe hotels and was rumored to be planning to parade through the city's famous canals. Protests are planned, and Reuters reported today that the wedding party has been moved to a more isolated location amid security concerns.

The happy couple, meanwhile, who held a foam party on their yacht over the weekend, doesn't appear to be letting the controversy get them down.

