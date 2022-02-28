Elon Musk walks into a sombrero festival… and the memes write themselves.

As KEVO-TV reports, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was spotted at the Charro Days festival in Brownsville, TX — the city nearby where SpaceX’s Starbase HQ is located — over the weekend when someone handed him a spiropapa, or a delicious fried potato spiral on a stick.

Photographed multiple times with his and Grimes’ toddler X Æ A-12, affectionately known as “Baby X,” Musk was also documented taking a giant bite of the starchy treat and pretty much instantly became even more of a meme.

WHY IS ELON MUSK AT CHARRO DAYS AND WHY IS HE EATING A SPIROPAPA LIKE THAT 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8mzmQ0qD7N — sara! (death note: the kira game) (@CalistaCordova) February 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

This guy simply couldn’t get enough of that fried potato spiral. And really, who can blame him?

Naturally, there’s already been countless permutations of the photo edited into various meme formats. Here are some of our favs.

Elon-ien

This post jokes that the xenomorph from the “Alien” franchise is Musk’s “final form.” And it honestly? It just might track.

2-for-1

“Two shitposts for the price of one,” commented another user, along with a brilliant photoshop inserting the spiropapa into SpaceX’s “Mechazilla” Starship catching tower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We did it, Joe

Perhaps referencing the other big Musk news of the weekend — that he’s deploying his SpaceX-powered Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion — this incredible post is just galaxy-brained enough to work.

More on Musk: Elon Musk Suggests That SpaceX Could Keep ISS Aloft Despite Russian Threats

More on memes: People Delighted When Satellite Image Looks Like Adorable Kitty

Care about supporting clean energy adoption? Find out how much money (and planet!) you could save by switching to solar power at UnderstandSolar.com. By signing up through this link, Futurism.com may receive a small commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement