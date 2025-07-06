Elon Musk's fanboys are furious at the billionaire for giving them bad betting advice on Polymarket.

Back when there was still a slight chance that Tesla might pull off a public Robotaxi launch by the end of June, the multi-hyphenate billionaire prognosticated on X-formerly-Twitter that betting against the haters on the crypto-based prediction platform would be a "money-making opportunity."

Obviously, that didn't happen — the program remains glitchy and not open to the public — and now that the bet has closed, the jilted Tesla bros who drank the Kool-Aid are experiencing stages of grief from bargaining to anger as they face down the financial burn of their own bad decisions.

"I'm literally going to try and sue Elon," one of the peeved pikers quipped. "The guy held all the [cards] on whether this bet resolved to yes or no."

"Elon f*cked us," another raged. "I have no clue what that guy is thinking but this will harm his reputation. He had the ability to fulfill the requirements."

A few days before the end of June, another foolish bettor appeared to be in the bargaining stage of grief as they implored Musk to change the odds by posting — falsely — that a public Robotaxi launch had been achieved.

"Elon I will put all my earnings into Tesla if you just f*cking tweet something," they commented. "You love to tweet."

Others still seem to be in the denial stage, even now that the bet has closed.

"Why on earth would Elon lie like this?" wrote one, who apparently is unaware of Musk's long history of bibs about full self-driving (FSD) and many other things. "Thats actually shocking."

Perhaps the most depressing of the responses comes from someone who seems to genuinely believe that the edgelord billionaire actually suffers consequences when he's in the wrong.

"Elon needs to step in and clarify the situation," the commenter wrote. "His reputation is at stake."

While not directed at the Tesla CEO himself, one of the comments chiding the yes-voting fanboys succinctly describes how it feels to look at this embarrassingly ignorant exchange from outside the Musk club.

"Go buy a lottery ticket at 7-Eleven instead of wasting everyone’s time," the responder wrote. "This shouldn’t even be up for debate."

More on Robotaxi: Tesla's Robotaxi Program Is Failing Because Elon Musk Made a Foolish Decision Years Ago