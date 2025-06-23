Elon Musk’s Lawyers Claim He Doesn’t Use a Computer, Even Though There's a Vast Amount of Evidence That He Does

Amid Elon Musk's attempt to kneecap OpenAI, attorneys for the billionaire claim he doesn't use a computer — even though he obviously does, including the fact that he's posted about doing so multiple times in the recent past.

As flagged by Wired, this bizarre legal gambit came in response to claims from OpenAI — which has counter-sued Musk in the fiery legal battle — that the billionaire's attorneys are trying to "resist discovery."

In a letter to the Oakland judge presiding over the case, Musk's lawyer Jaymie Parkkinen accused OpenAI of lying when it claimed in a filing earlier this month that the billionaire's attorneys "do not plan to collect any documents" from him or xAI, his rival AI startup. Presented as counter-evidence was a demonstrable lie about Musk not using a computer.

"Plaintiffs sent Defendants a letter informing them that Plaintiffs were conducting searches of Mr. Musk’s mobile phone, having searched his emails, and that Mr. Musk does not use a computer," the June 22 filing reads.

Everything's Computer

Several employees at X told Wired anonymously that despite his propensity to work via smartphone, they'd occasionally seen Musk using a laptop. But even without that sourcing, there's plenty of recent public evidence suggesting that the billionaire's attorneys are fibbing about him not using a computer.

Just a few weeks ago, for instance, Musk tweeted that he was "still using [his] ancient PC laptop" for in-flight computer gaming. Last February, he complained about being forced to sign up for Microsoft on his newly-purchased "PC laptop" because it required him "giving their AI access to my computer," and in December 2024, he even posted a photo of said laptop.

There are, as Wired reports, plenty of other instances of Musk tweeting about his computers. We could go on, but the real question is probably why Musk's lawyers are so eager not to provide their contents.

