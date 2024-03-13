After being interviewed by Don Lemon, X-formerly-Twitter owner Elon Musk has abruptly canceled the TV journalist's upcoming show on X.

In a statement from Lemon, the partnership was meant to be a "part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform," likely a nod to the growing divide between the two's political alignments.

"He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday," Lemon wrote. "That interview will remain in the premiere episode," which will be released on March 18.

It's an ironic — and far from the first — change of heart that shows Musk's glaring double standard when it comes to a town square "for all." Musk even reportedly told Lemon that he had his "full support."

"We had a good conversation," Lemon said. "Clearly he felt differently."

Lemon was fired from CNN last year following sexist comments he made about former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

It's still unclear why Musk decided to cancel Lemon's show, but it's likely related to the mercurial CEO's increasingly far-right-leaning political views — and a former CNN anchor may not be part of his vision.

"There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to," Lemon's statement reads, "and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election."

As Gizmodo reports, the interview also touched on Musk's alleged drug use.

Meanwhile, Musk accused Lemon of trying to recreate "'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."

"And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity," he added, referring to the former president of CNN Worldwide, without clarifying further.

"All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else," Musk added, without ever mentioning his interview.

It doesn't take much reading between the lines to realize that Musk is unwilling to put his money where his mouth is. Lemon quickly pointed out Musk's double standard when it comes to his "digital town square" that is "for all."

"His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me," Lemon wrote.

Musk, a self-described "free-speech absolutist," already has a track record of suspending journalists from X who are critical of him.

Beyond Musk being lukewarm on the idea of featuring CNN-like content on his increasingly closed-off social media network, it's unclear why exactly the billionaire chose to shut down Lemon's show.

The story is still developing, so stay tuned.

More on Musk: Trump Secretly Begged Musk to Buy Failing Truth Social