Amid his latest alleged election meddling initiative, unelected government wrecker Elon Musk was visibly — and audibly — heckled by a group of detractors.

During a pre-election day rally in Green Bay — which was nominally held in support of GOP Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, though most of the billionaire's rhetoric was focused on himself — Musk tried to rattle off some lines about the "tremendous amount of waste and fraud" at the Federal Reserve.

People in the crowd, however, were not having it. Some began booing loud enough for them to be caught on the South African-born businessman's mic, causing him first to trip on his words and then, cringingly, claim fellow billionaire George Soros was paying the haters.

"It was inevitable at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience," the 53-year-old shitposter proclaimed, referencing the popular — and arguably antisemitic — conspiracy theories suggesting that the nonagenerian philanthropist is somehow controlling the world. "Give my regards to George. Say 'hi' to George for me."

Musk responds to being heckled: it was inevitable at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Give my regards to George. Say hi to George for me. pic.twitter.com/2sGiaDfwTm — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

Not long after, people began pointing out that what Musk was suggesting — that Soros and his ilk were paying people to protest — is what the Tesla and SpaceX owner was actually doing in Wisconsin by paying $1 million to a lucky petition signer during the state's court elections.

"Every accusation," tweeted political personality Mehdi Hassan, "is a confession."

"Is Elon Musk attacking George Soros," another X user posted, "while he's literally buying an election in Wisconsin... the exact thing that Republicans baselessly claim that George Soros does?"

The hypocrisy is, obviously, off the charts. Nevertheless, it's telling that Musk responded to his protesters — the same kind that are taking their ire out on Teslas and tanking the EV company's stock — by accusing them of being paid operatives.

The entire gambit might be funny if the obsessive natalist weren't trying to imprison his detractors, but unfortunately that makes the whole thing deadly serious.

"It is time to arrest those funding the attacks," Musk posted hours before the Wisconsin rally. "Arresting their puppets and paid foot-soldiers won’t stop the violence."

The schadenfreude of seeing the world's most annoying man get flustered over hecklers is priceless — but there's no telling how long it will last, especially if Musk gets his way with those he (and the Justice Department) considers "terrorists."

